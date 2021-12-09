This mini-version is designed to optimize the English player experience

We will be updating the monster training system next week, adding exotic creations and fantasy-style buildings to the game to enrich your town.

There should also be an update to the Relegated Fairy Talisman, as well as an expeditionary system optimization based on player feedback (which will significantly increase rewards and allow relegated fairy to take villagers overseas for local wonders and temples).

Optimization and BUG

Solved the BUG that the list of manufacturing industries disappeared due to frequent switching between Chinese and English Improved the English translation rate to 100% Added a part of new novice boot

For the problem of numerical value or rhythm, we can feedback to the management, we will actively listen to and adopt

Celestitown Production team

