Additional Endgame Quest, New Endgame Rewards and Optimized World Seeding

Hi folks,

The major highlight of this build is an optimized algorithm for seeding the world with random rewards. Random rewards are generated for each area whenever you start or load a game and persist across that specific session.

The change is that they are now loaded asynchronously, while priority is given to your current location. This means that you can start exploring your current location right away, build your deck, character sheet etc, while the rewards are generated in the background. Not sure how much it will speed up things for you, but in my case increased both the game startup and loading from a several seconds to almost instantly. (If this causes you any problems let me know, to instead make it into an option).

In addition, you can now attempt to conclude your adventure by undertaking a much harder endgame quest in Jorunfjord. Completing the sandbox mode with either Endgame, will now will give you extra mastery that will benefit all your future characters of the same species or class, and also grant some bonus rewards that will improve your current character. (In case you are aiming to continue your adventure in a plus mode.)

Last but not least you'll find several new cards for your Illusions, Shadow Magic and Infernal Magic builds.

Patch Notes - 08/12 # 1.028.7

Bugfixes

Fixed several typos in cards and perks.

Pointing the ally arrow to the player could produce the ally card even if the ally was exhausted.

Fixed 'Command the Shadows' not unlocking Shadow Magic (fix can't apply retroactively to characters that already got this perk).

Destroy Effect was applying the perk bonuses twice during resolution killing slightly higher HP enemies than it could.

New Content

Added new Illusions cards.

Added new Shadow cards.

Added new Infernal Magic Allies & cards.

Added a new Environment 'Netherworld'.

Added a (much) harder Endgame quest in Jorunfjord (in addition to the one in Deimos Chasm). You can undertake either to complete the mode.

New Endgame Rewards

Depending which of the two End Game quests you complete You will get some bonus Rewards for your current character (in case you plan to play a + mode with them.)

Deimos Chasm Endgame will award: 500 PP, 4 LP, 1250 Farthings and 2 choices from Lantern of Enlightenment, Lantern of Enlightenment, Mythical Treasure or Teleportation Stone

Jorunfjord Endgame will award: 1000 PP, 8 LP, 2500 Farthings and 2 choices from Lantern of Enlightenment, Lantern of Enlightenment, Mythical Treasure or Teleportation Stone

60 (Deimos Chasm) or 120 (Jorunfjord) bonus Mastery in the Class you played.

60 (Deimos Chasm) or 120 (Jorunfjord) bonus Mastery in the Species you played.

Misc Changes