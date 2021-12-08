12/08 Update: In-Game Events

Share · View all patches · Build 7847073 · Last edited 8 December 2021 – 09:39:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings FS City Ballers,

The following are the events that will be available to the game starting today!

**1. Special Login Event

**



Event Period:

12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST

Log in every day and get upgraded daily rewards!

Don’t miss this chance to get 185 points worthy free items!

**2. 2021 Best Free Action Shopping Bags

**



Event Period:

12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST

Meet 2021 Best costume shopping bags with Free Action!

Black & White Angel, Nine-Tailed Fox, and Free. T outfits!

Enjoy your favorite actions!

**3. Upgraded Skill Training Rush Week

**



Event Period:

12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST

Train your characters’ skills and get upgraded rewards!

Train 15 times and win all items!

*Reward will be sent during 12/15 maintenance

**4. Hot Time Only Package

**



Event Period:

12/10 ~ 12/12 23:59 PST

Essential items for ultimate growth!

Don’t miss this rare chance to immediately boost your characters!

*3 times purchase limit for each package

**5. Let’s Go! 12 Wins Challenge!

**



Event Period:

12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST

Win 3vs3 mode 12 times during the event period and win free items!

*Reward will be sent on 12/15 maintenance

**6. Point Payback Bonus

**



Event Period:

12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST

Spend at least 200 points during the event period and get 20 points as payback bonus!

Aim max 200 points payback bonus for your spend!

*Reward is not cumulative, max 200 points payback reward is given for your point spend

*Reward will be sent on 12/15 maintenance

**7. 5 Boost Up Packages

**



Event Period:

12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST

Prepare your players with 35% discounted price!

Get position manuals and necessities!

*5 purchase limit for each pack