12/08 Update: In-Game Events

The following are the events that will be available to the game starting today!
**1. Special Login Event
**
Event Period:
12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST
Log in every day and get upgraded daily rewards!
Don’t miss this chance to get 185 points worthy free items!
**2. 2021 Best Free Action Shopping Bags
**
Event Period:
12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST
Meet 2021 Best costume shopping bags with Free Action!
Black & White Angel, Nine-Tailed Fox, and Free. T outfits!
Enjoy your favorite actions!
**3. Upgraded Skill Training Rush Week
**
Event Period:
12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST
Train your characters’ skills and get upgraded rewards!
Train 15 times and win all items!
*Reward will be sent during 12/15 maintenance
**4. Hot Time Only Package
**
Event Period:
12/10 ~ 12/12 23:59 PST
Essential items for ultimate growth!
Don’t miss this rare chance to immediately boost your characters!
*3 times purchase limit for each package
**5. Let’s Go! 12 Wins Challenge!
**
Event Period:
12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST
Win 3vs3 mode 12 times during the event period and win free items!
*Reward will be sent on 12/15 maintenance
**6. Point Payback Bonus
**
Event Period:
12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST
Spend at least 200 points during the event period and get 20 points as payback bonus!
Aim max 200 points payback bonus for your spend!
*Reward is not cumulative, max 200 points payback reward is given for your point spend
*Reward will be sent on 12/15 maintenance
**7. 5 Boost Up Packages
**
Event Period:
12/8 ~ 12/14 23:59 PST
Prepare your players with 35% discounted price!
Get position manuals and necessities!
*5 purchase limit for each pack
