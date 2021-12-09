Blaston Arctic Blast Update is live!

It’s time to freeze the day, and join in on the new seasonal update, presenting the Arctic Blast Update! In version 1.14 we’ve continued to expand the game by adding a new floor to the Ozo Lounge, a new arena, weapon, as well as cosmetics, and of course a new Seasonal Mode - Arctic Blast! Cool down, and load into a game on the Arctic Resort where you’ll pick up weapons from a surprise loadout before all hail breaks loose!

New Game Mode: Arctic Blast

Surprise loadouts! When playing in the Arctic Blast mode, players will play on the Arctic Resort with randomly selected loadouts that are not bound by normal rules. Will the next game be a complete snowball war? Or will you get a visit from the Nova family? Find out in the new seasonal mode!

New Ozo Lounge Floor: Knockout!

The Ozo Lounge has opened up a new floor, welcome to Knockout! Here up to 8 players will be able to host and organize single elimination tournaments to find out who’s the best player in the room! Besides playing, you’ll be able to watch the games live and go back to watch replays of other matches. The winner will be able to pick up a Trophy and showcase their victory to the rest. The room will also allow for a 9th player to join in for those times when an organizer would like to check in on the tournament!

New Rewards: FrostSpyke & Glacial Peak

Of course, we’re adding more Mission rewards. This time we’re going full-on with the winter theme and we have added a new FrostByte skin - the sporty FrostSpyke! We’re also introducing the first legendary platform with the ice pillar Glacial Peak! Make sure to complete the missions to unlock the rewards!

New Weapon: Tundra

A new weapon and mechanic has joined the fray! With the Tundra, you shoot out a large icicle at your opponents. If your opponent gets hit by it, their vision will freeze and they’ll have a tough time seeing what they should dodge! Hit more times and the effect will stack for even less vision!

New Avatar: Shoxx

A new face joins the fray. Always a reckless lone-wolf, even before he got banned by b0yk0t. For a long time, he kept to himself, but Aranex invited him to NeoTexx, for some reason. Shoxx sports a hologram face, which changes and reacts to the gameplay in Blaston. The avatar of Shoxx is now available in the store.

New Arena: Arctic Resort

We’ve heard the calls from our previous update, and this time we’re making the seasonal mode arena available in the store so that you can enjoy and play on it in regular duels as well!

As a way of protesting against Omnico, one of the most popular vacation spots was replicated; The Arctic Resort. Acting as a protest against the state of the world and Omnico itself, this version has a harsher environment with bits and pieces from Blaston world featured in it.

New game mode added: Arctic Blast

Arctic Blast New Ozo Lounge floor added: Knockout!

Knockout! New weapon: Tundra

Tundra Mission reward added: Frostspyke

Frostspyke Mission reward added: Glacial Peak

Glacial Peak New avatar added: Shoxx

Shoxx New arena added: Arctic Resort

Lance Rapide: Reload time from 1s to 0.5s, Duration from 5s to 6s, Cost reduced from 10 to 9.

Reload time from 1s to 0.5s, Duration from 5s to 6s, Cost reduced from 10 to 9. Nova Helix: Damage from 15x2 projectiles to 10x3 projectiles, HP from 15 to 10, Speed increased from 0.5 to 0.8, Tighter axis for projectiles, Cost reduced from 9 to 7.

Damage from 15x2 projectiles to 10x3 projectiles, HP from 15 to 10, Speed increased from 0.5 to 0.8, Tighter axis for projectiles, Cost reduced from 9 to 7. Hammer Nade: Spread reduced from 30 to 20 (tighter spread).

Spread reduced from 30 to 20 (tighter spread). Cortex Shield: Duration from 2.5s to 3s. Slightly smaller shield

Duration from 2.5s to 3s. Slightly smaller shield Swarm: Final stage projectiles collision from 10 -15 to 5 - 7. Middle stage (node) time alive increased from 0s - 0.5s to 0.2s - 1s. Nodes can now be blocked with tools or shields.

Final stage projectiles collision from 10 -15 to 5 - 7. Middle stage (node) time alive increased from 0s - 0.5s to 0.2s - 1s. Nodes can now be blocked with tools or shields. Lance: Reload from 2s to 1s.

Reload from 2s to 1s. Hurricane: Reload time from 0.5s to 0.3s. Speed from 1.8 to 1.4. Less useful straight shot, more useful used as intended (attacking from above).

Reload time from 0.5s to 0.3s. Speed from 1.8 to 1.4. Less useful straight shot, more useful used as intended (attacking from above). Aegis Shield: HP from 100 to 350, Duration from 1s to 0.8s, Size decreased by 40%.

HP from 100 to 350, Duration from 1s to 0.8s, Size decreased by 40%. Frostbyte: Cloud VFX 60% smaller. New on hit visor freeze effect added.

Added Knockout! room to the Ozo Lounge.

Added social media links to the News tab.

Added FAQ & Wiki links to the News tab.

Added Knockout! to Oculus Destinations.

Queue button now says “Train” instead of "Duel" when only facing bots.

Dodging by bots has been improved and now uses the Swarm, Vector & Tundra.

Updated main menu environment and background music.

Updated the game splash screen graphic.

Ranked Changes

Players can now drop down in leagues by losing matches, but not below Elite.

Everyone above 2450 League Points will now be able to match with each other.

League Points gained or lost from duels are now halved.

Players facing higher ranked players will now gain more LP and lose less LP.

Players facing lower-ranked players now lose more LP and win less LP.

Bots no longer give League Points to players in the Overlord league.

Players above 1300 LP who don’t log in for 1 week will gradually lose LP and have their rank decay.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where enabling bHaptics in settings without a bHaptics vest would lock the game into loading screens.

Fixed instances where rewards would show twice in the pop-up when leveling up.

Fixed an instance where players could drop below 0LP by losing their first match.

Fixed a bug where in certain conditions you were unable to buy & equip skins for avatars.

Fixed an instance where you would see your torso and hands while spectating a match.

Fixed issue where match UI would show up late in matches.

Fixed instances where the Swarm charge up sound effect would continue to play at the end of a match.

Fixed an instance where the level-up reward pop-up could overlay incorrectly with other menu items.

YouTube

We hope you enjoy the update!

The Blaston Team