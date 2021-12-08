Update v1.0.4 ( Slow Motion Fix )

I'm really sorry that the game came across differently than it should.

The game was programmed and tested in 120hz only, I have never tested it in 60hz.

it turned out that it was an big mistake not testing it in 60hz.

Cause it turned out that the game was running on half speed, aka "Slow Motion" for 60hz users.

I have re-written a lot of code and changed the System on how the game time works.

It should be fixed now.

The Game should now be playable how it was supposed to be played.

The 120hz Support is now removed from the game, Im not sure if it will ever come back.

If you find any bug with the new System you can report them on the Community Discord or on Steam.

Kind Regards.