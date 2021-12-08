Euro Truck Simulator 2: 1.43 Update Release

It has only been a short time since we last released an update for our truck simulator titles, however, we are happy to share with you that the 1.43 update is now ready to be fully released for Euro Truck Simulator 2.

We'd like to thank everyone who participated, provided their feedback, and made bug reports during the Open Beta of 1.43. Your valuable input helped us make tweaks, changes and smash some bugs we may have missed the first time around. We hope you can now begin to fully enjoy the various new features which are included within this update, including some new ones that may not have made it during the beta!

So, without further ado, let's take a look at what 1.43 has in store!

Lyon Revamp

As previously mentioned in a dedicated blog, we are happy to share with you one of our latest revamp projects in Euro Truck Simulator 2. The city of Lyon in France will be receiving a major revamp, giving it a fresh and up-to-date look. So what exactly has been changed? Let's take a closer look!









As you can see from these shots, a lot has changed! In fact, a majority of the city layout has been reworked to make it more realistic and true to life. We have now also updated these areas to include the routes that truckers actually use to enter and exit Lyon and its surrounding industrial areas. We have also added 3 new Landmarks significant to the city.

Many of the older vegetation models such as trees and wildflowers have been replaced with newer ones, which gives the city a completely new look in terms of natural beauty. Road signs and roads, in general, have also been updated with more accurate, realistic, and detailed textures. While many of the major changes are quite obvious, we will leave it up to you to explore Lyon for yourself to spot them all!

You can read the full dedicated blog on the Lyon Revamp here.

MAN TGX EfficientLine 3

This update features new parts and customization options which will allow you to upgrade your current MAN TGX to the current production version of the TGX.

The MAN TGX EfficientLine 3 features an improved cab interior and economical exterior changes including a new front grille design. The MAN TGX EL3 option will be made available at the in-game MAN dealership or as an upgrade at your nearest repair shop.

We believe all MAN trucks fans will be happy about this small, but important update. Read more about it here.

Tollgate Updates

Tollgates will also be receiving a revisit in this update. Our teams have revisited a majority of the tolls throughout Euro Truck Simulator 2 to update and apply fixes to speed limits, road signage and other minor adjustments. While this isn't a complete overhaul or redesign, we hope that this update (and future ones too) will bring a smoother experience when passing through the many of them that can be found across Europe.

Unfortunately, we didn't make it around to all of the tollgates in time for this update, so expect this update to be continued in future game versions too.

Viewpoints

As previously announced in a previous blog post, we are happy to share those viewpoints arriving in Euro Truck Simulator 2!

There will be a total of 35 new viewpoints added across already released ETS2 locations in this update.

From cities and ports to industrial areas, there will be a lot of reasons to revisit some of the older locations and see them from a different perspective. If you’d like to know a couple of more precise examples, you will be able to find new viewpoints focused on landmarks such as Cernavodă Bridge or Viaduct Poiana Teiului.









We can’t wait for you to take a look at these new additions to the ever-expanding world of ETS2. Once the 1.43 update will be available, you can let us know which of these viewpoints you prefer the most by tagging our social media accounts on either Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, and be sure to attach a beautiful screenshot or a clip!

You can read the full dedicated blog on the viewpoint addition to ETS2 here.

New Iberia Roads

From the scorching temperatures of the Tabernas Desert to the bustling city of Madrid, Iberia has been a popular destination for truckers since its release in April. Based on feedback from our community since its launch, our map team thought it'd be good to revisit the map expansion and bring some new additional content.









1.43 for ETS2 brings new country roads alongside the many highways of Iberia for you to use and explore. So where will be these new roads located? The first new addition can be found north of Madrid, linking together the A-1 and A-2 highways. The second new road can be found in the south of Portugal, starting near the city of Sines, passing by the city of Beja and ending in Spain, just above Seville.





These new roads will not only provide truckers with alternative routes whilst out on delivery, but also more beautiful scenery and areas to explore in Iberia! We hope you'll enjoy this new and free additional content that is coming to the Iberia expansion!

You can read more about the addition of these new roads here.

New Special Transport Routes

We are happy to announce that the small team responsible for the Special Transport DLC has found the time to bring new routes across previously released map expansions in Euro Truck Simulator 2.

All in all, there will be an addition of 8 new Special Transport routes and each will feature multiple missions. The new routes are:

Daugavpils to Rezekne

Soria to Teruel

Galati to Iasi

Cagliari to Sassari

Gothenburg to Helsinborg

Brest to Rennes

Bremen to Travemunde

Warszawa to Katowice

Keep in mind, it may be free but as is always the case with these unique missions, it will be challenging as well! You can read more about these new Special Transport routes here.

Ownable Dumpers

We are happy to announce that Dumper Trailers are now ownable and fully customizable! These trailers are used for transporting bulk materials and depending on their length are best suited for different cargos.

In Euro Truck Simulator 2, Dumper Trailers will have 2 customizable body types. These are aluminum and steel. Both of them are available in two different lengths (9m or 10m) and with 2 or 3 axles. Short dumpers are best for 'heavy cargoes' such as soil gravel, sand. Long dumpers are best for light cargoes such as barley, wheat, wood bark, and metal scrap.





Want to customize your Dumper Trailers? You will be able to add and modify some of the accessories on them including, markers, rear bumpers, front and rear mudflaps, front and rear fenders and paint jobs.

We can't wait to see you hauling these new Dumper Trailers in your company and how you will customize them! Be sure to share with us your photos of your newly owned trailers on our Social Media channels, (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram)

Michelin Tyres Fan Pack DLC update

The Michelin Tyre Fan Pack DLC will also be receiving a much-requested update along with some new content too! This update will be free to all owners of the DLC and features:

4 New Front Tyres

4 New Rear Tyres

4 New Trailer Tyres

New and Revisited Cabin Accessories

New and Revisited Paint Jobs

We know how excited some of you will be to finally receive the option to use Michelin branded tyres on your trailer along with some new designs in this update.















We look forward to seeing your images on our social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) so be sure to share them with us!

New Loading Screen Images

This update will also display new images to the loading screens alongside our Editor Picks from the user gallery at WorldofTrucks.com. These new shots will showcase scenic locations from across Euro Truck Simulator 2 featuring the new visual lighting system.





However, that is not all! These new loading screen images will also come with a short description on where the photo was taken in-game and from which DLC (if applicable).

We look forward to showcasing many of beautiful landmarks and sceneries from across the states with these new images.

Interior Cabin Sound Update

In this update, we have also implemented a new sound effect that simulates sound attenuation from surrounding environment noises, as well as the sound of the truck engine and wheels. Since each truck has different sound insulation, our sound team has simulated this with the use of sound equalization and reverb effects.

Put simply, interior truck cab sounds have been updated to better simulate how engine, tyre, and other exterior sounds are dampened when driving from a first-person view.

This is just the first iteration of this update, as in the future we plan to bring more accurate attenuation simulation by the size of the truck cab. This update has been applied to all trucks in both Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator

New SDF Fonts

Another new feature coming along with 1.43 is the use of SDF (Signed Distance Fields) fonts in-game. So how exactly does this affect the game? This font technique allows texts and fonts to be displayed perfectly in any resolution, scale, or distance.

Instead of fonts being displayed like a picture, which can become distorted when on a smaller resolution or zoomed in on from a far distance, SDF fonts can be adjusted to any size and remain perfectly clear and sharp for the user.

In the first iteration of this update, we are bringing this new font technique to Convoy name tags, the GPS, License Plates, Truck dashboard displays, and in the UI. At first glance, it might not appear that much has changed and in most cases, the difference will be quite subtle, however, when looking at more prominent or larger text (such as the UI or Convoy name tags) the difference is crystal clear!

We hope you can clearly see the difference when you see them.

World Map Legend Filters

Are you looking for somewhere specific to visit? Maybe a city that you haven't discovered or the nearest fuel station? Introducing our World Map Legend Filters! You can now easily filter out specific icons on our world map.

Simply choose which icons you would like to filter on our world map and you'll be shown just them. Now navigating to unexplored areas, rest stops and dealerships is easier than ever! We hope you enjoy this small yet useful feature.

Improved Controller Support

We are happy to share with you that 1.43 will also include a major update for the support of controllers in Euro Truck Simulator 2. The main aim of this update is to allow gamepad users to navigate the UI, without having the need to have input from a secondary device such as a keyboard. However, as you can imagine, this was quite a large challenge for our teams to undertake with the number of different controls and keys which are utilized in-game. While this update is just the first iteration, let's walk through some of the changes you can experience.

Some of the more notable changes include being able to use the D-pad of your controller to move or select any part of the on-screen UI, alongside using the already implemented 'virtual mouse' to navigate. Combing these two features ultimately enhances the user experience for controller users. Each individual screen has also been revisited and streamlined for gamepad users. A lot of work has gone into each area so it feels great and intuitive on a controller.

We plan to continually make changes and implement new features according to user feedback and more. We still have quite some work ahead of us, including revamping the driving in such a way that you can do everything from your controller. Plus the UI will receive more polish and additions too. You can help us report back your user experience with the improved controller support at our forums. We greatly appreciate your help in ironing out any bugs or problems during this time.

This update for controllers is extensive, however, we are confident that this will bring a more seamless experience for those who use them as their main controller. This also paves the way for future platforms which utilize similar controls.

Changelog:

Map:

Lyon City Revamp

Viewpoints Addition

Tollgate Update

New Special Transport Routes

New Iberia Roads

General Bugfixes

Vehicles:

Ownable Dumper Trailers

Michelin Tyre DLC Update

MAN TGX EfficientLine 3



UI:

New Loading Screen Images

World Map Legend Filters

Other: