Twilight's Last Gleaming update for 8 December 2021

Twilight's Last Gleaming - version 2.1.0 update

Twilight's Last Gleaming - version 2.1.0 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add: Support for the Metal graphics system on all Apple devices, improving graphics performance.
  • Add: Weapon animations.
  • Change: A reduction in the download size.
  • Change: Improved A.I. opponent.
  • Fix: A critical issue displaying the curved loss meters after the previous graphics update.
  • Fix: Invalid font selection on some buttons,
  • Fix: Incorrect fonts showing for some button text.
  • Fix: Missing some mount dismount button options.
  • Fix: Some screen layout issues.
  • Fix: Some projectile animations not displaying.

