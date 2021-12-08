It’s fixed! №33 + Update 2.11.0.116



In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder on the website special section.

All forces have been thrown into battle to please you before the festive holidays with the “Winged Lions” update. We have already started to tell you about the new features, including new mechanics with scouting aircraft in naval battles and improvements to the effects which will depend on the weather and wind in battles.

But we also have something for the “It’s fixed” digest…

Reminder about the history of vehicles

War Thunder has thousands of vehicles and over a hundred event vehicles that you might get thanks to big events and marathons. You have some of them for sure on your account. To ensure that the memory of the achievement for which you have received it will not be forgotten, the name of the event during which it was issued will now be displayed in the vehicle card of such vehicles.

In the near future such vehicles will receive some preferences - stay tuned.

Fixing graphical defects



For the maximum enjoyment from the game it is important to maintain the atmosphere of immersion in battle. Graphical artifacts and similar bugs spoil the atmosphere so we are paying attention to fix these problems.

So, the “square” puddles in Poland and Eastern Europe will no longer catch the eye. Also, the displaying of oceans and seas in air battles will no longer be cut off at range for those who are playing using the lowest graphic settings. Even the shadow of the decorations installed on armoured vehicles and naval vessels is now correctly displayed while you are in the hangar.

Refining missiles after changes



Can you remember the recent update where we made some noticeable improvements to the physics of the SACLOS/MCLOS missiles?

We noticed your comments about the “Starstreak” missiles whose maneuverability noticeably dropped when the darts were separated from the upper stage. The problem was alleviated by increasing the disposable overload and readjusting the rocket’s solid propellant engine. Check it out!

A bug has been fixed with unnaturally square puddles in the locations “Poland” and “Eastern Europe.

A bug has been fixed where in some areas of locations from certain angles the sea was not displayed, with “Minimal” graphic settings with “Water quality” set to “Low”.

A bug with missing shadows from decorations on ground vehicles in the hangar has been fixed.

In the info cards of vehicles obtained in special events, the name of the event has been added. These events are summer and winter marathons, WWII chronicles, crafting events and Battle Pass seasons.

Ground vehicles

Starstreak HVM — maneuverability at middle distances has been improved.

Aircraft

Jaguar GR.1A — a bug has been fixed with a missing distance multiplier of enemy ground vehicles while using the targeting pod.

Naval

Soldati class destroyers (RN Aviere, RN Geneire, RN Corazziere) — speed performance has been corrected, max speed has been increased to 38 knots.

IJN Aoba — a bug has been fixed where AI-controlled single mount 25mm guns did not shoot at enemy aircraft.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.