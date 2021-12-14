1.200 Updates - Boss Rush, Soundtrack and Mini Artbook

Hello everyone, just like what we've talked about before, here comes the updates for December, as well as the biggest one so far!

BOSS RUSH - “Hey look who's back, little bunny?”

Now after complete the story, we can find a glowing portal that seems leading to nowhere in the map. Just jump in, and ……oh, that machine looks familiar, but a little different!

Choose your opponent, and maybe dare to choose a tougher condition!





Soundtracks and Mini Artbook - for free！

We've F.I.S.T.'s original soundtracks. You can enjoy the music from the game's home page, or just download original soundtrack product that has been released on Steam.

Tribute to the talented composer Caisheng Bo, who had created unforgettable soundtracks and theme music for the game!

We can also find many unpublished concept arts that shows some part of early designs of the map, characters and items.