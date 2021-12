THE HEAVY UPDATE IS FINALLY HERE - Benbo Quest Patch-Update 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 7846407 · Last edited 8 December 2021 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy

last time I BROKE IT aND DID NOT fix for 2 YEAR(embarassing)**

**"""BENBO QUEST CLASSIC""" (this game) Should run at 60FPS ALL THE TIME NOW I THINK

I DID NOT TEST THIS SHIT LEMME KNOW ON PRIVATE MESSAGES AND NEGATIVE REVIEWS AND CALL MY MOM IF IT DOESN'T WORK OR TELL ME WHAT i BROKW**

what should be fixed PATCHED NOTES

FRAME RATE STAYS AT 60FPS unless its funny

STAGE SELECT works properly now

changed some dialog again because i'm picky

removed threats of physical violence towards a certain individual (we worked it out)

- FIXED THAT STUPID JUMP ON LEVEL 5 WITH THE BONE HEADS I'M SORRY

achievements should ALL WORK NOW

Retconned the whole game and deleted it off steam, burned my house down and died

PM ME IF IT DOESN'T WORK OR YOU FIND A CRINGE NEW BUG OTHERWISE TELL EVERYBODY TO BUY 99999 MORE COPIES TO FUND EXTREME GAMEDEV BENBOQUEST 2 ULTIMATE