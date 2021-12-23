The story for the Musket faction is now added!

Dear Lost Technology fans,

We've rolled out an update to add the story part for the Musket faction.

The Story of Musket

An archaeologist discovered weapons known as firearms while excavating a ruin. Intrigued, he planned to use them to win the war and form a technology-based society. But first, he needed to find a way to win the city's democratic election and grasp power.

Main Characters

Archaeologist - Lars:

A mercenary and self-proclaimed archaeologist. Makes his money as a mercenary because archaeology doesn't pay well enough. He became interested in the muskets he found in some ruins, and his interests are shooting and reading. He has some skill with languages and is able to read old script. Primarily concerned with finding games and entertainment that have died out. Convinced the ruins tell of a time when there was great peace. He's determined to end the fighting. The type of person to act first and think later. Took on the task of establishing the military organization of Musket.

Lars' assistant - Crookes:

A therianthrope and archaeologist, working to help Lars. Bucking the conventional wisdom that therianthropes have less intelligence than humans she has a keen grasp on several subjects. Able to accept and understand almost anything Lars has to say with an accurate, calculated way of thinking, unlike Lars' friends. Crookes hit it off with Lars when they two first met while exploring the same ruins. Rather introverted, she admires Lars' ability to act without overthinking.