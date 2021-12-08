[Notice on Bugs Fix]

Hello, this is Sesisoft.

Thank you for your interest and support in The Cloud Dream of the Nine Steam version.

We announce that some of the bugs and points of improvements from users were applied through the patch below.

Please, check the patch details below.

Thank you.

[How to apply patch]

For those who have installed the game before, please end the game and proceed with the "update" in the library.

If the "Update" button does not appear, you can check it by logging out and logging in again.

[Patch Details]

★ <A new beginning of a dream> We have corrected the issue that some of the dialogues from Chungwoon's individual route were not played properly.

★ In <One girl's love story> We have corrected the issue that some of the CGs of Chungwoon in 'Records' menu were not visible.

★ We have changed that "Save" and "Continue" button works by clicking once.

★ We have changed that the latest dialogue appears first when you replay the scenario.

★ We have corrected the line-break typo in the lyrics of the song "Pit-a-pat".