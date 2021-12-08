12/8 Maintenance complete and Patch Notes

Hello everyone,

The maintenance is now concluded.

In case you missed it, we posted a Producer Letter yesterday:

For those who can’t watch the video, here’s a summarized transcript of the Producer Letter:

This is our first Producer Letter since releasing the game.

We'd like to thank you all for buying, and for playing, Project Mikhail. Thank you so much!

We're so grateful for the feedback! We've gone through every one of them, and we're currently spending a lot of time figuring out how to make the best use of it.

We hope you'll keep supporting us.

The most common feedback were about the controls, movement, and camera, so we'll be changing them heavily.

The developers are still figuring out how exactly we'll be changing them, but the changes will be big.

The big changes are going to take more time, but we've done some things we think will make the game better for the time being.

We fixed a lot of bugs we've found since launch, but we also incorporated some of your feedback to fix the game.

Here are the changes:

Removal of Z-aN login requirement - When you play the game for the first time, we required you create a Z-aN account to login. We've now made this optional! You can now play through Story mode or Frontier mode with ease.

However for the versus mode, we use Z-aN for the matching system. So that's still required for now. But please don't worry! We'll be getting rid of it in the future as well.

- When you play the game for the first time, we required you create a Z-aN account to login. We've now made this optional! You can now play through Story mode or Frontier mode with ease. However for the versus mode, we use Z-aN for the matching system. So that's still required for now. But please don't worry! We'll be getting rid of it in the future as well. Movement - You can now move in eight directions, and we've added an option to to stop moving upon letting go of the button.

Until now, if you're boosting, you'd keep going even after letting go of the button. Many of you found this hard to use, so turn it on, and you'll stop using boost movement when you let go of the button.

- You can now move in eight directions, and we've added an option to to stop moving upon letting go of the button. Until now, if you're boosting, you'd keep going even after letting go of the button. Many of you found this hard to use, so turn it on, and you'll stop using boost movement when you let go of the button. Guns - We've now made it so bullet damage drops less with distance.

Before, you could hold down the fire button and sometimes your guns would stop firing, or the damage dropped off too much with distance, so damaging BETA far away was really hard.

Some of you may have avoided Assault Cannons for that reason. But now Assault Cannons will be much easier to use, so feel free to try them out once more!

- We've now made it so bullet damage drops less with distance. Before, you could hold down the fire button and sometimes your guns would stop firing, or the damage dropped off too much with distance, so damaging BETA far away was really hard. Some of you may have avoided Assault Cannons for that reason. But now Assault Cannons will be much easier to use, so feel free to try them out once more! Blood - We also added an on/off option to toggle the bloody visuals on TSFs.

There was so much blood on your TSFs that it looked red and sticky, and we had a ton of feedback with players saying they wanted to see the TSF they'd spent so much time making.

We made this toggle so you can make it so you get a better look at your TSF during battles. We hope this makes it easier to enjoy painting your TSF, too!

- We also added an on/off option to toggle the bloody visuals on TSFs. There was so much blood on your TSFs that it looked red and sticky, and we had a ton of feedback with players saying they wanted to see the TSF they'd spent so much time making. We made this toggle so you can make it so you get a better look at your TSF during battles. We hope this makes it easier to enjoy painting your TSF, too! Removed freezing frames when fighting small BETA - Until now, when you were fighting smaller BETA like Laser and Tank Class, there was a slight freeze frame that makes it look liked time stopped momentarily.

It made the game seem like it was dropping frames, so we've gotten rid of this and this should make the game flow much smoother now.

- Until now, when you were fighting smaller BETA like Laser and Tank Class, there was a slight freeze frame that makes it look liked time stopped momentarily. It made the game seem like it was dropping frames, so we've gotten rid of this and this should make the game flow much smoother now. Added more video tutorials - There's a tutorial at the beginning but it seems many players may find it insufficient to understand the game. So we'll be adding in-game guides with videos to show you what you can do and how.

We thank all our players for the patience waiting for the fixes. We sincerely hope you’ll enjoy the game much more now after the changes. Again, if you have any feedback about this update, please use our form below:

Thank you for your cooperation, and please look forward to more updates!

12/8 Patch Notes

[About Item Transfers]

As of 12/8, Item Transfers are now enabled.

Item Transfers allow you to send items used in Frontier Mode to Chronicles.

Transferable Items: TSF Parts, Weapons

*Credits, reputation, etc. cannot be transferred.

■Bug Fixes■

Fixes announced on 12/6

[Story Mode]

・Fixed an error where the camera shaking caused the game to look strange during the mini-ADV of the Pre-Trial Exercise level.

・Fixed an error during wave 3 of “Defeat the Veteran Surface Pilots”, where the enemies would not attack when there were 3 enemies.

・Fixed an error where quickly pressing the back button during mission select would render you unable to go back.

・Fixed an error where the mouse cursor was showing during Altered Memorials I, II, and V.

・Fixed an error where text and voice didn’t match in the prologue, as well as other assorted spelling errors and English-language changes.

・Various adjustments to Potentiality Interference in Story Mode.

・Fixed an error where your TSF would stop appearing for a moment during Mini-ADVs.

・Fixed a spelling mistake in the English story mode where Asfana and Isfana were providing instruction to the player.

・Fixed an error where the screen would shake during Story Mode.

・Fixed an error where the text and voices didn’t match in “Defeat the Veteran Surface Pilots”.

・Fixed an error where, during Prologue IV’s explanation of counters, if you left-clicked the Follow-Up Hit icon multiple times the sound effect would play multiple times.

・Fixed an error where pressing LT or RT on the home screen of Story Mode could cause unwanted behavior.

[PvP Mode]

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where step movement could not be canceled by inputting in the opposite direction.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where two steps would not become a dash.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where firing during a mid-air dash would cause the skill bar to build up.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode (Only PVP mode) where continual firing of an Assault Cannon during dashing would cause unusual behavior and bullets would stop firing.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where the game would crash during battles.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where the rank-up animation would not appear on the results screen when your rank increased.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where a jet booster effect would continually appear despite no input from the player.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where immediately quickstepping after beginning a combat attack would cause the step to take place before the motion could be canceled.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where pressing attack when a quickstep was ending would cause the attack to not take place.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where your TSF would continue to turn while moving.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where when your team was defeated after you were destroyed, your target marker would be displayed before you moved to the results screen.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where you couldn’t change your weapons or combat style while holding down the move input.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where pressing jump during an air dash would not cause you to dive.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where you could take other actions while the target filter was open.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where performing certain actions would cause the RANK UP text to be displayed on the rank section on the left side of the results screen.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where jumping while holding down the move input would make it seem like your dash was canceled for a moment.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where obstacles would suddenly disappear.

・Fixed an error in PvP Mode where opening the settings even once would make it impossible to change damage display settings in any mode.

[Frontier Mode]

・Fixed an error in Frontier Mode where going into a battle at mission level 1 would sometimes put you in a high level battle.

・Fixed an error in Frontier Mode where some BETA didn’t move during the Yokohama Hive Recon Simulation.

・Fixed an error in Frontier Mode where you could select bases on the home screen while the Return to Title dialogue was open.

・Fixed an error in Frontier Mode where certain actions could make the map zoom scroll faster.

・Fixed an error in Frontier Mode where Koubuin Yuuhi’s text in the Reputation / Impressions section was inaccurate.

・Fixed an error in Frontier Mode where acquiring a skill would lock the selection cursor at the top left option of the Reputation / Impressions screen, making it impossible to select other options.

・Fixed an error in Frontier Mode where text was overlapping on the top of the home screen in past Potentialities.

・Fixed an error in Frontier Mode where entering as a new player during Season Closing would cause the ending to be automatically displayed.

・Fixed an error in Frontier Mode where trying to receive Supply Drops from past seasons that were not available in the current one would cause them to disappear from the list, but the number to still be displayed in the bottom of the home screen.

■All Modes■

[UI]

・Fixed an error where when charging a skill in mid-air, if you were targeting a Tank Class and it grabbed on to you, the skill icon would flicker.

・Fixed an error where some in-battle dialogue was showing to the left of the dialogue box.

・Fixed an error where, after canceling a difficulty change on the sortie screen, the pre-cancel difficulty would still be used.

・Fixed an error where using a preset in the Hangar would not properly display total attack power, total defense, and total mobility.

・Fixed an error where when returning to the Player Screen after a skill level was increased, the skill icon order in the top left would not change.

・Fixed an error where using the Keyboard or Gamepad to put the cursor on a Combat Style would not cause the status numbers on the right to change.

・Fixed an error where selecting a piece of equipment and then clicking on the right side of the screen would cause the tab above to be selected.

・Fixed an error where certain actions on the Battle Control Settings screen would cause the cursor to move to the action setting.

・Fixed an error where, when booting the application without a gamepad connected, some button text was displayed in an improper location.

・Fixed an error where the ADV Skip Button was showing after losing a battle.

・Fixed an error where the “Preview” text was not showing on the Paint preview UI.

・Fixed an error where items dropped during battle showed as something different than what was shown on the results screen.

・Fixed an error where the Play Guide text was not properly showing on the title/settings screen in English mode.

・Fixed an error where the Blood on/off text was not properly showing on the settings screen in English mode.

・Fixed an error where, going to Modify -> Add Property and then adding properties to all available weapons would cause the selection button to still be displayed, and the game would crash if it was clicked on.

[Graphics]

・Fixed an error where the Assault Cannon’s 36mm Effect wouldn’t be displayed up close to the TSF.

・Fixed an error where performing certain actions after changing the game resolution would cause the resolution to change again.

・Fixed an error where the Takemikazuchi parts shown in the top right of the battle screen were incorrectly displaying as Gekishin parts.

・Fixed an error where the icon for Type00(Takemikazuchi) was showing the Type 97 Fubuki under Player -> Proficiency -> Base

・Fixed an error where discarding a paint change would still cause the color to remain in your custom palette.

[Gameplay]

・Fixed an error where Assault Cannons would continue to fire even after letting go of the button under circumstances.

・Fixed an error where equipping an Assault Cannon with additional ammo capacity and going into a mission would cause the gun to not have the extra bullets loaded initially.

・Fixed an error where under certain circumstances the elliptical GUI on the bottom of the Assault Cannon 120mm would become red and not go back.

・Fixed an error where using the dual guns combat style and firing the subweapon Assault Cannon twice in a row would cause it to fire continuously.

・Fixed an error where firing while dashing and then selecting a target while firing would cause your bullets to head in a different direction.

・Fixed an error where the Vernier Gauge would go up on its own in certain circumstances.

・Fixed an error where certain actions on the Battle Control Settings screen would cause the cursed to move to Action -> Move Right

・Fixed an error where you couldn’t swap weapons in the same manner as your combat style when acting freely.

・Fixed an error where when turning in mid-air, if you dived it would go slightly lower.

・Fixed an error where doing a Spinning Waterfall Slash after a parry counter would cause you to miss your target.

・Fixed an error where holding the move button down while dashing and then firing your assault cannon would cause the assault cannon to not fire properly

・Fixed an error where using the skill Concentrated Fire would cause your subweapon Support Assault Cannon to reload even if it was still loaded.

・Fixed an error where assigning a keyboard key to the target filter would render you unable to open the filter.

[Controller]

・Fixed an error where you couldn’t scroll through the supply drop screen with your controller.

・Fixed an error where booting the game with a PS5 controller would cause the controller button icon to not be displayed.

・Fixed an error where starting the game with a connected PS4 controller would cause the controller to not work in some circumstances.

・Fixed an error where disconnecting a Gamepad while pressing a button would cause that button press to be registered when the controller was reconnected.

・Fixed an error where the frame rate would drop if a PS4 controller was removed/connected.

・Fixed an error where removing/connecting a USB controller would cause the application to crash.

・Fixed an error where the controller button icon would not appear after a series of certain actions was performed.

・Fixed an error where assigning the target filter to another key or button would not allow that same button to close the target filter.

・Fixed an error where turning Xbox Setting Support and PlayStation Setting Support in the Controller Settings and then holding down LT/RT would cause the focus in the Gamepad device settings to move.

・Fixed an error where booting the game without connecting the Gamepad would cause you to be unable to use the keyboard for anything except the battle sections until the Gamepad was connected.

[Other]

・Fixed an error where under Decorate -> Emblems, the number of applicable emblems wouldn't change even after selecting a different part.

・Fixed an error where when closing the application and the save data upload message was appearing, it was still possible to select some options in settings with your mouse.

・Fixed an error where a certain combination of parts equipped in the Hanger would not change to the appropriate combat style when selecting dual blades or dual guns.

・Fixed an error where changing the sound effect volume would still retain the old volume in the prologue.

・Fixed an error where booting the game in Windows 11 would cause the icon on the taskbar to not display.

・Fixed an error where certain actions in a battle could cause a crash.

・Fixed an error where booting the game from Steam would cause the game window to appear beneath the Steam Launcher.

・Fixed an error where the BETA would seem to shake if there were many gathered in one area.

・Fixed an error where Fort Class wouldn’t move on the edge of a map.

・Fixed an error where Tank Class that were clinging onto your wingmen in general missions would not attack you.

・Fixed an error where decorations set in the maintenance bay would not properly appear in the hangar.

・Fixed an error where some text was not properly appearing in the English options menu.

・Fixed an error where turning off V-Sync would not cause the FPS to go above the refresh rate.

・Fixed an error where the explanations for already-received Supply Drops were not appearing correctly.