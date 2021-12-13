——–PATCH NOTES V1.2.7

[ALL] CONNECTED VS Mode is now unlocked and available to play any time in LOCAL MATCH or FRIEND MATCH! (Playing the mode in RANKED MATCH is still only possible during the weekend Full Moon event 24-hour period.)

[ALL] Fixed an issue that caused the game to slow down when repeatedly retrying in CONNECTED Mode Area 5, or when playing as Tetrimidion in CONNECTED VS Mode.

[All] Fixed an issue where the game could suddenly Game Over in Master Mode when INITIAL ROTATION/HOLD was set to TYPE B.

[ALL] Fixed an issue where Tetriminos would not drop for about 10 seconds if you topped out immediately at the start of the Infinite Zone (which occurs at the end of the Metamorphosis stage in JOURNEY MODE when you play through the entire mode without exiting back to the menu.)

[ALL] Fixed an issue where Tier 10 players were sometimes not able to see other players' avatars in the background of the Mode select screen in MULTIPLAYER.

Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.

--

[All] LOCAL MATCHとFRIEND MATCHでコネクテッドバトルを常時解放するようにしました。

（※RANK MATCHのコネクテッドバトルは従来通り週末イベントの時のみ解放されます）

[All] コネクテッドのArea5や、コネクテッドバトルのTetrimidion使用時にリトライし続けると、パフォーマンスが低下する問題を修正。

[All] 先行入力タイプがタイプBの設定でマスターをプレイしている際に突然ゲームオーバーになる問題を修正。

[All] JOURNEY MODEのInfinite Zoneが始まった瞬間にトップアウトすると、10秒程度テトリミノが出現しない問題を修正。（Infinite Zoneはクリア済みのJOURNEY MODEを最初から最後のステージまで通しでプレイした際に発生します）

[All] GRADE10のプレイヤーがマッチ選択画面に遷移した際に、他のプレイヤーのアバターが表示されないことがある問題を修正。

その他、軽微な問題修正と調整