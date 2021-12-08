Release is coming very soon!

I'm really excited to announce that the release is coming very very soon! The latest build is just under review, and once it is reviewed by steam it'll go live. I thought I'd update since we are pushing a bit past when we wanted to release, but it should be out in the next few days.

I will just say making a VR / desktop hybrid basketball game as a solo dev was extremely fun and extremely challenging. I've been making sure that what is there for the early access is a fun representation of its final form.

Keep in mind that the VR and desktop modes of the game are really different. While the VR is from the player's perspective (of course), the desktop mode has a side camera experience. It's really cool to switch back and forth using your player depending on whether you feel like an extreme VR experience or a laid back desktop experience.

And lastly, while the early access has a lot of stuff, including campaign (ranking up and tournaments), 1v1, 2v2, cutthroat, and local multiplayer, the online multiplayer will be coming in a later release during the early alpha. I want to use the early alpha to test out the core game first and get the online experience up to my standard.

But seriously, who's excited for some actual VR basketball? Been a long time coming, right? I just spent a whole night playing a tournament. Hey, I love it, hope you do too. PS. If you don't have VR legs, please set the game to safe mode, which will use teleport.

Alright, keep an eye out for the release! (or wishlist, it'll notify you).