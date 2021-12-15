Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition: Ver 1.28.6 Patch Notes

Thank you for playing Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition.

The game was updated to the 1.28.6 version, you can find the changes of this version below:

■Corrected issues

・Corrected an issue in which lock-on targets would be inadvertently switched when using the keys assigned to "Move Camera Up" and "Move Camera Down".

・Corrected an issue in which, when using keyboard and mouse controls, if specific keys were pressed simultaneously, the game would crash.

・Corrected an issue in which, when the Frame Rate Cap was set to 120, the Auto-adjust Camera would sometimes behave incorrectly.

Thank you for your continuous support.