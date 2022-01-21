Lastone: Behind the Choice is now finally released!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good day, everyone!

What a nice day to have a chit-chat, right?

I'm very excited to say that the game is now fully released!

And, honestly, I was very nervous. This is my first time releasing a game on Steam (Cursed Mansion was released as early access, but I was still nervous too back then), and I want to make sure nothing goes wrong. Fortunately, it went quite well.

We also have prepared more updates in the future.

On the 24th of January, the demo version and Supporter Pack DLC will be released!

For now, you can check the demo version on the link on our website.

For Supporter Pack DLC, you will get Lastone: Behind the Choice Concept Art Booklet and Wallpaper Packs!

Then, for porting update. Yes, we heard you. There will be version updates for Linux and Mac in the future!

And definitely multiplayer update! Pit your wits against your friend!

But all in due time. For now, please stay tuned!

If you'd like to report a bug, have anything to share, or just want to chat with the devs, please join our Discord, we'll be waiting for you!

Once again, thank you, and stay tuned!

Make sure to follow us on social media to not miss any important news!

Discord: Dragon Emperors Discord Server

Facebook: Dragon Emperors

Twitter: @dragonemperorss

Tumblr: Dragon Emperors on Tumblr

Instagram: @emperors.dragon