Update 0.4.3 released



This update introduces 2 changes that have been at the center of the feedback we have received from you.

We noticed pilots new to Liftoff simulators were unaware of some of our shortcuts (example: "V" to change camera "A" to change flight mode). It was clear we needed to make information of these shortcuts more easily available. Before, you could only access our Button menu by going to Options in the Main Menu. We have reworked the systems to be more easily offered at different locations in the game: more specifically you can now access the Button setup menu in the Pause menu, while playing the game.

Another point of feedback was the flight behaviour. Different pilots look for different things, have different experiences, opinions and preferences. Collecting feedback as early as possible is key to making a successful simulator, that's what Early Access is all about. Our goal is to work incrementally and keep tweaking and improving physics and flight behaviour for years to come, as there's no such thing as a perfect simulation. This update introduces some first tweaks to throttle controls and should also make the drones feels slightly more powerful. Your feedback on these changes should help us define the next step in flight behaviour improvements.

Disclaimer: some of your fleet setups (and Workshop uploads) might need to be tweaked again.

Changelist: