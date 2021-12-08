ItemShop20211125

Share · View all patches · Build 7844985 · Last edited 8 December 2021 – 00:59:15 UTC by Wendy

The new version was published, December 2021!

This version is full of Holiday season's items!

If you have purchased the previous version, you can download the latest version at no extra charge. Don't miss it!

The list of 22 additional items.

・Glove with string

・Roses (with stem/without stem/with stem and leaves)

・Reindeer horn (large/small)

・Gloves (right/left)

・Crown of thorns

・Candy cane

・Snowflake (large/small)

・Bell

・Snowflake

・Reindeer hat

・Snowballs

・Santa's sack

・Flower ribbons

・Cone hat

・Star (large and small)

・Pompon hat

・Reindeer

・Ribbon extra large

*Other features

Four sample avatars (13-16) have been added.

*Fixed issues

Fixed issues in the save/load function.