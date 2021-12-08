 Skip to content

ItemShop update for 8 December 2021

ItemShop20211125

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update!! NEW Version 20211125

The new version was published, December 2021!

This version is full of Holiday season's items!

If you have purchased the previous version, you can download the latest version at no extra charge. Don't miss it!

The list of 22 additional items.

・Glove with string

・Roses (with stem/without stem/with stem and leaves)

・Reindeer horn (large/small)

・Gloves (right/left)

・Crown of thorns

・Candy cane

・Snowflake (large/small)

・Bell

・Snowflake

・Reindeer hat

・Snowballs

・Santa's sack

・Flower ribbons

・Cone hat

・Star (large and small)

・Pompon hat

・Reindeer

・Ribbon extra large

*Other features

Four sample avatars (13-16) have been added.

*Fixed issues

Fixed issues in the save/load function.

Changed files in this update

ItemShop Content Depot 1771821
