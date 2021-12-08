EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 29

--------------------------------------------------

NEW/UI: Crafting UI now has secondary visualization mode. This secondary visualization mode does not have categories and is intended for more straightforward navigation. This mode is enabled by default; you can toggle older UI back if you want from the crafting UI.

--------------------------------------------------

Fixed bug where sometimes if you had crafting program active it would start crafting weird items.

Fixed bug/Changed where Fish Fin could be used as campfire fuel.

--------------------------------------------------

*Backward Compatability: This Update is backward compatible with your existing saves. Restarting the game is not necessary.

What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

Note: The game is rad.