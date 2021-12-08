Elephantasy Birthday Bugfixes (v1.8.5)

Hey all!

Just ran through Elephantasy 100% for the first time in a while, and found a bug that I didn't realize was in there, so I've patched it out.

That being said, it's also been one year since Elephantasy released! I'd like to thank everyone who's downloaded the game on here. I can only hope you've enjoyed this little game as much as I enjoyed making it. I'm not entirely sure how many more substantial updates are in the works for it, but I think it's still a fun little puzzler, and if you've put it down in the past, I'd recommend picking it up again; you might just find something new!

​​Elephantasy v1.8.5:

[i]​- Fixed a bug with the Ice Master encounter; the boss wouldn't try to attack with his fists, meaning that the player would need to use vines to get up higher. Now, the boss should attack with his fists, allowing the player to use them as platforms to climb as originally intended.