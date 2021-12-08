Update Notes for Version 0.947

Early Access Launch Version 0.947

Thank you so much for supporting the Early Access version of the game. This is a solo developed title and I am very much interested in feedback and ideas. Feel free to participate in the Discord or post something in the Steam discussion forums. I am reading all the review feedback.

Changes in this version:

This update mostly focuses on the rare dungeon generation bug that could make a dungeon you could not escape. Thanks to the people who provided dungeon seeds where this occurred. It was really helpful in diagnosing it.

Fixed rare bug that caused some dungeons to have a large inaccessible section of the map. This happened 1 / 250 generations or so.

Fixed bug related to changing gun angle for weapons in left hand

Fixed bug where master volume might not be set when loading dungeon scene.

Fixed Fade-In to dungeon from start biography

Updated help page in start book with help on holstering weapon

Made the wrist inventory a little more tolerant about when to activate

Fixed bug that prevented loading film reels on projector. There is still a glitch where the reel shifts position in your hand a bit, but you can load it. The glitch will be fixed in the next update.

Current priorities: