 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Uberlaufer update for 8 December 2021

Update Notes for Version 0.947

Share · View all patches · Build 7844797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Early Access Launch Version 0.947

Thank you so much for supporting the Early Access version of the game. This is a solo developed title and I am very much interested in feedback and ideas. Feel free to participate in the Discord or post something in the Steam discussion forums. I am reading all the review feedback.

Changes in this version:

This update mostly focuses on the rare dungeon generation bug that could make a dungeon you could not escape. Thanks to the people who provided dungeon seeds where this occurred. It was really helpful in diagnosing it.

  • Fixed rare bug that caused some dungeons to have a large inaccessible section of the map. This happened 1 / 250 generations or so.
  • Fixed bug related to changing gun angle for weapons in left hand
  • Fixed bug where master volume might not be set when loading dungeon scene.
  • Fixed Fade-In to dungeon from start biography
  • Updated help page in start book with help on holstering weapon
  • Made the wrist inventory a little more tolerant about when to activate
  • Fixed bug that prevented loading film reels on projector. There is still a glitch where the reel shifts position in your hand a bit, but you can load it. The glitch will be fixed in the next update.

Current priorities:

  • Allow toggle grab option so objects do not have to be held by continuously grabbing. This will require a bit of work, but it is coming.
  • Improve enemy behavior when eluding them.
  • Implement a complete enemy awareness system that dictates SS spawn chances. I'll explain more about this soon.
  • Overall AI and mechanic improvements
  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Uberlaufer Release Depot 1391541
  • Loading history…
Uberlaufer German Market Release Depot 1391542
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.