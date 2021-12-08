Update Notes for Version 0.947

Early Access Launch Version 0.947
Thank you so much for supporting the Early Access version of the game. This is a solo developed title and I am very much interested in feedback and ideas. Feel free to participate in the Discord or post something in the Steam discussion forums. I am reading all the review feedback.
Changes in this version:
This update mostly focuses on the rare dungeon generation bug that could make a dungeon you could not escape. Thanks to the people who provided dungeon seeds where this occurred. It was really helpful in diagnosing it.
- Fixed rare bug that caused some dungeons to have a large inaccessible section of the map. This happened 1 / 250 generations or so.
- Fixed bug related to changing gun angle for weapons in left hand
- Fixed bug where master volume might not be set when loading dungeon scene.
- Fixed Fade-In to dungeon from start biography
- Updated help page in start book with help on holstering weapon
- Made the wrist inventory a little more tolerant about when to activate
- Fixed bug that prevented loading film reels on projector. There is still a glitch where the reel shifts position in your hand a bit, but you can load it. The glitch will be fixed in the next update.
Current priorities:
- Allow toggle grab option so objects do not have to be held by continuously grabbing. This will require a bit of work, but it is coming.
- Improve enemy behavior when eluding them.
- Implement a complete enemy awareness system that dictates SS spawn chances. I'll explain more about this soon.
- Overall AI and mechanic improvements
- Minor bug fixes
