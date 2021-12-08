NUMTATE - Update 2.0 - New Mechanics, New Look, New Level Editor

A complete revamp of the game!

For over one year, I have worked on a complete overhaul of the game. Here is alist of most changes made with this update.

Mechanics

Bad mechanics got cut out, good mechanics got improved, new mechanics got implemented.

Changed Mechanics

There must not be an object on every side of a CORE

CORES (and newly added objects) can now move EVERYTHING; not only CELLS anymore

CORES don't need exactly, but at least, the value displayed on them

Marker-Color can now be chosen by clicking the HUD

Redo-Function got added to the Undo-Function

...

New Mechanics

CORES can now also rotate counterclockwise with the right mouse button

PUSHER that can push objects in front of them away

MAGNETS that can attract objects in the whole row in front of them

BRICKS are the new 0-Cells

ROTATORS can rotate like CORES, but they don't need CELLS

BATTERYS are basicly CORES that can't rotate

PLATES need something on them to solve the level

Optional marking with patterns, for better visibility

...

Removed Mechanics

Stop-CORES

CORES in different sizes

</>-CORES

0-CELLS

"Help-System"

...

Visuals

The visuals got a big stylish update aswell. Below are some examples:

Main Menu

Level Select

Level 1-1

Options

Level Editor

The newly added Level Editor allows you to make your very own custom level packs. Furthermore, you can upload your levels to the Steam Workshop and download and play the levels of other players.

And just in case: you can also export and import levels without the Steam Workshop!



I hope this update will improve the experience the players will have with this game. A lot of work was done, but now, I would consider this game finished...

Of course, I will be still there for bugfixes and some minor tweaks or so... but now, I can move my main focus to a new game project, which will be hopefully even better, thanks to everything I have learned during the development of NUMTATE and it's updates.

I wish you a lot of fun with the game and a great day...