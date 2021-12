This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We want YOU!

Want to play with the dev team in-game? Maybe you'd rather face off against members of the dev team and put your skills to the test!

You're invited to join us each Tuesday at 4pm PDT for Project Genesis DevSessions!

Show off your skills and climb the leaderboards! Hop in the lobbies or even join our Discord server and hop into our Playtest Lobby voice channel and hang out with us during the games!

See you in the lobbies soon!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/700240/Project_Genesis/