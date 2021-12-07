1.16.5 Update

Lots more fixes coming your way in this update. Please make sure you are up to date by looking at the version number in the bottom corner of your Main Menu screen. If not, restart steam and you should have the update!

In this update you will find fixes for all of this stuff down below:

We thought "New Game" meant, well, "New Game"! Endless mode now stays unlocked even if you start a new game!

Fixed backpack issues in the Diner scene preventing players from putting finished burgers on the plate

Fixed UI issues that prevented backpack usage while all jacked up on coffee

Fixed the money in the Steal & Sell from breaking your inventory system!

Fix for the special disks in the special places not showing up for our special players who want to play again!

Optimization pass in a few places to hopefully make it run just a tad bit more smooooooth. Get it, 'sMOOOOOOth'

That's pretty much the main stuff, there is also a lot of little things Obscura did while you were sleeping. They were searching for contraband and might have shuffled some things around. If it wasn't where it was before, or doesn't look like it did before, blame THEM!

It may not seem like a lot, and if you don't see your reported bug on this list, please don't fret! We are trying to prioritize to the best of our abilities so you can keep making Happy, Happy! We have notated everything and are trying to fix everything as fast as we can!

If you haven't figured it out yet, just trust Obscura, they will ALWAYS lead you in the right direction. But their help line is disconnected... so until they start fixing their own problems, we are around to fix any issues you may be having! The best place to get a hold of us is our DISCORD.

We want to fix bugs, so, give us what you got! We will be waiting, hanging out with the Barnyard Buds!

-Scythe Dev Team

https://discord.gg/BpvAZwU9