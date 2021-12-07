Autumn Update #12: Loads of new Content!

Hey everyone!

It's finally time to release an update full of new mechanics, levels and enemies. We'll have a video covering all of the new goodies soon for those that are still curious about grabbing the game.

For those that'll be giving the new update a try, we've been working hard on this update and may have missed a couple spots so if you encounter a bug, please let us know through our Discord or Community Hub.

NEW CONTENT

3 New Levels

We've added 3 new levels that change the way that you play the campaign and creates a more seamless transition as you hunt down the antagonist from level to level. On top of this, other levels have also received some adjustments and much needed love.

Environment Executions

Use the environment around you to execute enemies, currently there's only one execution but we plan on adding more!

Checkpoint System

A new checkpoint system allows for new respawn points throughout levels rather than at the beginning of levels. No longer do you have to go through the pain of killing 3 brutes with shields at the top of the subway level.

Kickable Doors

Take out enemies by kicking doors into them in an unrealistic fashion (we've got some editing to do in this regard), a new fun way to enter rooms.

New Music

Turn up your music in this update as our music artist, Tallowahh, has added and adjusted the current soundtrack- we've got more plans for dynamic music in the future but definitely give it a listen.

Controller Support in Settings Menu

For those that only use controllers, we've finally added support in menus such as the settings menu, let us know if it works well now!

2 New Enemies

We're working hard to add more to the enemy AI, for this update we've added 2 new enemies- an enemy with a knife who attacks multiple times in a row and a hidden sniper.

and much more...

Added a falling animation state

Added a checkpoint in the subway level (and other levels that needed it)

Added new grenade VFX

Added countering in the tutorial

Added a 100% chance to get an execution popup if you have 75% willpower and 0 ammo

Added ambient sounds in some of the levels (where applicable)

Added feedback when a button was pressed, and it also disappears when necessary

Added a hot dog burning sound

Impact Audio now only pans when you're farther from it to reduce confusion/weird audio feeling

Audio spatialization now uses the player camera's rotation rather than character's rotation

Improved the airducts that got in the way of visibility in the Trains/subway level

BUGFIX: Enemies that fire now visually release magazines

BUGFIX: Fixed the collision of some pickups that would block shots and could be punched

BUGFIX: Fixed an issue where the reload key in the death screen no longer worked

BUGFIX: Fixed inputs in the settings menu not working while paused

BUGFIX: Fixed a bug where the player and enemies could not attack each other in door frames

BUGFIX: Fixed being able to shoot bodies after they die causing perfect shot to increase

BUGFIX: Fixed an issue where the camera zoomed in too much in the Office level

BUGFIX: Fixed being able to die while countering an enemy

BUGFIX: Fixed being able to execute enemies through walls

BUGFIX: Fixed enemy execute popups persisting after death

BUGFIX: Fixed being able to execute enemies while transitioning levels

This update may be a lot larger than normal (almost doubled the space it takes), we'll be optimizing the game overtime to reduce the space it takes, but at the moment it's now at 2gb (rather than 1.1gb).

Thanks again for all of your support, we're looking forward to adding more content and features to the game. We're super excited for the future of Suit for Hire!