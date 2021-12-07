v77 BETA (Dec 7, 2021) - Controller Support

A BETA branch release. Today we introduce our WIP version of the controller support.

What's new:

full controller support across the game

optional new smoothed camera feature

fully functional gamepad layout

Playstation & Xbox controllers glyphs

updated tutorial

automated combo panels (the F1 menu) which now respond to the chosen input method

optional vibration

weapon names in the F1 panel are now attached to their respective IDs (no longer static images)

bunch of various optimizations

What's missing but is WIP:

support for Steam Input API

bindable menu for changing some of the controller mappings

settings for the new smoothed camera

game pause in case of input disconnect

multiple UI improvements and bugs

The layout:

A - Attack

X - Use / LeftRight

Y - UpDown (180 turn outside of combos)

B - Select Object / Jump

LB - Block

LT - Sneak / Previous Enemy

RB - Throw

RT - Lock On Enemy / Next Enemy

Left Stick - Regular movement, with Up being 'Run' and softer version of it 'Walk'

Right Stick - Camera

Up - Desinage from Lock-On / Draw or Sheathe Weapons

Down - Cycle through weapons

Left - Cycle through shields

Right - Cycle through potions

L3 - Next View

R3 - Last View

This layout enabled us to preserve the combo mechanic as-is without sacrificing its complexity. We like to think that it's mindful of the possible range of actions you want to do in various scenarios be it combat, exploring, checking combos panels, navigating through the main menu, or shooting with a bow.

Share your feedback in a new Beta Branch section on our forum. The UI still needs some work, and we're on it - most of the immediate bugs you will notice are already reported and will be worked on. But your experience of playing with the controller using the proposed layout is the most important thing to us - let us know how it will go.