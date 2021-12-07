 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blade of Darkness update for 7 December 2021

v77 BETA (Dec 7, 2021) - Controller Support

Share · View all patches · Build 7844358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A BETA branch release. Today we introduce our WIP version of the controller support.

What's new:

  • full controller support across the game
  • optional new smoothed camera feature
  • fully functional gamepad layout
  • Playstation & Xbox controllers glyphs
  • updated tutorial
  • automated combo panels (the F1 menu) which now respond to the chosen input method
  • optional vibration
  • weapon names in the F1 panel are now attached to their respective IDs (no longer static images)
  • bunch of various optimizations

What's missing but is WIP:

  • support for Steam Input API
  • bindable menu for changing some of the controller mappings
  • settings for the new smoothed camera
  • game pause in case of input disconnect
  • multiple UI improvements and bugs

The layout:

A - Attack

X - Use / LeftRight

Y - UpDown (180 turn outside of combos)

B - Select Object / Jump

LB - Block

LT - Sneak / Previous Enemy

RB - Throw

RT - Lock On Enemy / Next Enemy

Left Stick - Regular movement, with Up being 'Run' and softer version of it 'Walk'

Right Stick - Camera

Up - Desinage from Lock-On / Draw or Sheathe Weapons

Down - Cycle through weapons

Left - Cycle through shields

Right - Cycle through potions

L3 - Next View

R3 - Last View

This layout enabled us to preserve the combo mechanic as-is without sacrificing its complexity. We like to think that it's mindful of the possible range of actions you want to do in various scenarios be it combat, exploring, checking combos panels, navigating through the main menu, or shooting with a bow.

Share your feedback in a new Beta Branch section on our forum. The UI still needs some work, and we're on it - most of the immediate bugs you will notice are already reported and will be worked on. But your experience of playing with the controller using the proposed layout is the most important thing to us - let us know how it will go.

Changed depots in deployment branch

View more data in app history for build 7844358
Blade of Darkness Content Depot 1710171
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.