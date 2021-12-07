v77 BETA (Dec 7, 2021) - Controller Support

A BETA branch release. Today we introduce our WIP version of the controller support.
What's new:
- full controller support across the game
- optional new smoothed camera feature
- fully functional gamepad layout
- Playstation & Xbox controllers glyphs
- updated tutorial
- automated combo panels (the F1 menu) which now respond to the chosen input method
- optional vibration
- weapon names in the F1 panel are now attached to their respective IDs (no longer static images)
- bunch of various optimizations
What's missing but is WIP:
- support for Steam Input API
- bindable menu for changing some of the controller mappings
- settings for the new smoothed camera
- game pause in case of input disconnect
- multiple UI improvements and bugs
The layout:
A - Attack
X - Use / LeftRight
Y - UpDown (180 turn outside of combos)
B - Select Object / Jump
LB - Block
LT - Sneak / Previous Enemy
RB - Throw
RT - Lock On Enemy / Next Enemy
Left Stick - Regular movement, with Up being 'Run' and softer version of it 'Walk'
Right Stick - Camera
Up - Desinage from Lock-On / Draw or Sheathe Weapons
Down - Cycle through weapons
Left - Cycle through shields
Right - Cycle through potions
L3 - Next View
R3 - Last View
This layout enabled us to preserve the combo mechanic as-is without sacrificing its complexity. We like to think that it's mindful of the possible range of actions you want to do in various scenarios be it combat, exploring, checking combos panels, navigating through the main menu, or shooting with a bow.
Share your feedback in a new Beta Branch section on our forum. The UI still needs some work, and we're on it - most of the immediate bugs you will notice are already reported and will be worked on. But your experience of playing with the controller using the proposed layout is the most important thing to us - let us know how it will go.
Changed depots in deployment branch