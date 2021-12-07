Update 2.1

Hey everyone, the new update is finally here!
The biggest new features are the following:
- Controller support. That's right, you can now play Deep Sea Valentine without using your mouse or keyboard!
- Russian and German translations. Deep Sea Valentine can now be played in two additional languages!
- Pixel sprites reflect characters' height differences. Feli, Triche, and Joru are appropriately tiny now!
- Option to switch between looks. Prefer the casual outfits? You can now play with those during the main game!*
- Improved appearance of the game menu. More sleek, simple, and easy to use!
*This only affects the full-body illustrations for now, without the pixel art. I'm hoping to include that in a future update.
The update also includes a few minor improvements:
- Albica now follows you around in the cave
- Fixed Triche's CG
- Added tooltips for all settings
- More save slots
Thank you for your patience, and I hope you'll enjoy the new features!
Please consider leaving a review if you do, it would help me a lot!
Changed files in this update