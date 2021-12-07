 Skip to content

Deep Sea Valentine update for 7 December 2021

Update 2.1

Build 7844333

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, the new update is finally here!

The biggest new features are the following:

  • Controller support. That's right, you can now play Deep Sea Valentine without using your mouse or keyboard!
  • Russian and German translations. Deep Sea Valentine can now be played in two additional languages!
  • Pixel sprites reflect characters' height differences. Feli, Triche, and Joru are appropriately tiny now!
  • Option to switch between looks. Prefer the casual outfits? You can now play with those during the main game!*
  • Improved appearance of the game menu. More sleek, simple, and easy to use!

*This only affects the full-body illustrations for now, without the pixel art. I'm hoping to include that in a future update.

The update also includes a few minor improvements:

  • Albica now follows you around in the cave
  • Fixed Triche's CG
  • Added tooltips for all settings
  • More save slots

Thank you for your patience, and I hope you'll enjoy the new features!

Please consider leaving a review if you do, it would help me a lot!

