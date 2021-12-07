Update 2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7844333 · Last edited 8 December 2021 – 00:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, the new update is finally here!

The biggest new features are the following:

Controller support. That's right, you can now play Deep Sea Valentine without using your mouse or keyboard!

Russian and German translations. Deep Sea Valentine can now be played in two additional languages!

Pixel sprites reflect characters' height differences. Feli, Triche, and Joru are appropriately tiny now!

Option to switch between looks. Prefer the casual outfits? You can now play with those during the main game!*

Improved appearance of the game menu. More sleek, simple, and easy to use!

*This only affects the full-body illustrations for now, without the pixel art. I'm hoping to include that in a future update.

The update also includes a few minor improvements:

Albica now follows you around in the cave

Fixed Triche's CG

Added tooltips for all settings

More save slots

Thank you for your patience, and I hope you'll enjoy the new features!

Please consider leaving a review if you do, it would help me a lot!