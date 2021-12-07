Caves, Smelting and Recycling Update

This will be the final update for the Influencer Alpha. The next update will come with the initiation of the KickStarter Alpha on December 22.

Influencer Alpha keys will be turned off on January First.

Recycle Machine

Everyone has speculated about the recyclable plastic and scrap metal occasionally found while collecting sand at the beach. Well, the answer is finally here: SunnySide loves recycling!



TechHero is now equipped with a QuickRecyle Point out front, with two active machines ready to turn those useless bits of plastic and metal into much more sought-after resources like plastic pellets and metal nuggets.

Simply walk up to the machine, deposit your recyclable materials and wait for results! If the machine takes longer than a day to process, you can always return the next day to collect your recycled items.

In addition to beaches, from now on you receive recyclable material from consuming any food item with a wrapper or container! Recycling is a big part of SunnySide’s sustainability, so expect to see more recyclable items in the future. We hope you enjoy using this new mechanic as much as we enjoyed making it!

Kazuki’s Smelting Service

We've expanded Kazuki’s shop to now receive smelting orders!



By clicking on the services button on Old Ishikawa Blacksmith, you can switch to services mode. In this mode, you can customise your order from a list of available items. You will then need to deposit the required materials for that specific smelting order into the box provided and the number of items you receive is determined by how many resources you give Kazuki to work with.

For his services, he will charge you a set fee per item. You can see the cost per item under the Available For Smelt section.

Now that this service is implemented, some of the items have been permanently moved to the smelting menu. These items currently include:

Iron sheet

Iron rod

Glass

Bolts

We’re planning to add a lot more to Kazuki’s smelting services in the future!

The Caves

Finally, the rumoured caves are here, and they’re spooky!



The entire team’s been hard at work designing, implementing, and testing the caves over the last weeks. These caves will represent a very significant portion of the game's story in the future, so getting them on the map was a top priority! There is only one level for now, with about 5 more planned.

The current level of the caves does not, and never will, include monsters, so don't worry about anything coming after you from the darkness. Well, not yet anyway.

We also want to be very clear that these caves are not intended to look or work like mines. We do have future plans for fast travel, and as a whole the caves of SunnySide are going to be very different from anything you've experienced in other games. We honestly can't wait to share them with you! Happy exploring!