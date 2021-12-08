Winds & Leaves is out today!

We are very excited to have Winds & Leaves finally arrive to Steam today. We have put a lot of work in making the PC version take advantage of the added power and be compatible with all the major headsets.

If you’re new to the game, jump on your stilts and become the Gardener to discover a barren world and use your ancient powers to bring it back to life.

For those who tried it on PS4, enjoy the enhanced graphics and the all new room-scale mode, letting you immerse yourself even more in the forests you’re growing.

Stay tuned with Winds & Leaves and what we’re up to at TREBUCHET by following our twitter account @trebuchetvr !

Happy tree planting!

Alexandre from TREBUCHET