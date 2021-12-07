V1.200 now in "Future" branch

Hey all,

Achievements are here for all OS's (Win/Mac/Linux) :)

Note: all achievement icons are temp

Hoping to push this version to the default branch (with shiny new achievement icons) next week if we don't get any new issues!

Thanks to all who submitted the 600+ achievement ideas! Especially T3cube, NoDontDoThat101, and biohazard001380 - who had their ideas chosen :)

Also to all those that suggested names, many of which we chose as well!

As usual, please opt into the "Future" branch if you're brave enough to test out what we're working on (see HERE for how to opt-in). You'll know you've done it right when you see v1.200 in the bottom right corner of the Main Menu (Duskers Boot Utility).

If you do find bugs that you believe might be specific to this version please post them in the Support/Issues/Bugs Sub-forum with "[v1.200]" at the beginning of the title (please include your OS in the post).

(WARNING: Some changes may act odd if you're in the middle of a run. If you are in the middle of a run and aren't willing to start a new one you may want to wait till your run is ended, or see THIS post)

Please let us know your thoughts/feedback on any of these things below!

V1.200

Additions:

Achievements

All objective categories now dim when complete

Fixes:

v1.102 Daily Challenge salvage drone upgrades were different between operating systems

Crash when alias.txt contains duplicate keys

Super-Predator Objective 5 now correctly gets marked as complete

-Tim (Duskers Creator Guy)