Time to Explore More of Myriaden



Greetings,

Today update is massive in scale. We needed to increase your playground, both in territories and skill caps, for our future content updates. For our players that have been with us for a while, it should give you back the feeling of progressing in the game, with skill that needs to be raised, recipe that needs to be found, new regions to discover and buildings to upgrade. For new players, the game progression will be much more natural as you should not hit a hard cap on skills. See the release note below for more details.

What's on our task list next? We are preparing a special release for next week and we need to take some time to analyze the many comments you sent us. We will be looking for changes that are needed in the core of the game to make sure our foundations are solid.

You can expect that we will reach the next level of all reputation caps that are late (Circle, Rose, Hippogriff, Gantras and Thorval) before 2022. This mean we will start the new year with all we need to get the game to the next step.

We are entering today our last week of our "Portal Pioneer" event. It means this is your last chance to get the exclusive character frame that will show that you are an early adopter of the game.

Thank you for playing!

Virtys

November 7 - Version: 0.1.7.0

Features and Changes

Alteration on heal and damage now display the real value.

Skill progression difficulties adjustments.

Tooltip of a skill now has a tip about how to make further progress.

Durability lost on weapons no longer scale up when fighting monsters of higher level.

Abilities with more than 1 hit will not use more durability than a single hit anymore.

Durability won’t go down on PvP situation.

Flee is not killing you anymore. It now tries to flee the combat. If succeed, you are out and good. If fail, monsters will perform a round. At same level, there is a 65% of succeed. There is a slight penalty or bonus to flee depending on the level offset of the player versus the highest monster level.

Unavoidable ambush removed from a lot of outside open regions during the day. Dungeons and night are still like before.

Combat experience will be gained a bit faster, especially early in the game.

Monsters over level 25 don’t have bonus life point anymore.

Fixes

Fixed a situation where sometimes, weapon of a companion would not show the correct durability status.

Fixed the tiny resource popup.

Chat will truncate extra space to prevent unwanted behavior.

Better handling of the situation where the owner of a combat flee while another player joins at the same time.

Content Changes