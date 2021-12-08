Patch 8193.34: Pathfinding, Renderer & Other QoL Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 7843474 · Last edited 8 December 2021 – 18:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Neverwinter Nights players and modders!

A new PC patch for Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition arrives today. This update brings new quality of life improvements and fixes a few regressions introduced by the previous stable update.

Patch notes

Fixes

Apple M1: Fixed audio crackle when decoding mp3 files, including voiceovers.

Pathfinding: Fixed a case where pathing was bailed on too early, resulting in incorrect behaviour that was regressed in the previous patch.

Facelift tilesets tts02 tcm02: Addressed various texture and model issues.

ResMan: Fixed two memleaks where it wouldn’t release loaded data instances.

Renderer: Minor fixes to animation start consistency.

Renderer: Fixed animated skinmesh parts going out of sync/being one frame behind.

Renderer: Fixed rough surfaces having a milky sheen at some viewing aspects, especially when using height maps.

QoL Improvements

Game: Disable ctrl-drag selection box on clients when server.player-party-control is off (the default). Note that clients will have to reconnect if you toggle this setting while a game is up.

NWSync: Repositories are now collapsible in the main UI view; this state is remembered in settings.tml.

NWSync: Module versions can now hold a localalias field that is used to backreference for StartNewModule(“originalfilename”).

field that is used to backreference for StartNewModule(“originalfilename”). NWSync: Better support for repository-side statistics.

NWSync: Hide modules, campaigns and adverts with empty name labels.

NWSync: Don’t reject repository.json if advert buttons have empty labels and URLs.

Launch Game UI/Repo Manager: Fixed “Show Advert” checkbox label being cut off.

Launch Game UI: Fixed “Advert” panel type displaying a STRREF instead of text when no label is defined in repository.json.

Scriptable UI

Nui: Fixed crash when calling SetGroupLayout() with invalid data.

Nui: Fixed scrollbar size for textedit.

Nui: Text can now override border and scrollbars properties.

Nui: Fixed draw_list scissoring breaking succeeding widget rendering.

Nui: Fixed draw_list scissoring leaving a stale scissor on the GL stack for nested widgets.

Nui: Fixed entries in a list view not scissoring draw_list correctly when scrolling out of view.

Nui: list(): Fixed textedit() widget not working in lists.

Nui: list(): Scrollbars now configurable.

Nui: list(): Fix spacers not advancing row layout correctly.

Nui: Never allow binds to update during construction. This fixes list() array binds degrading to scalar values, among other.

Nui: textedit(): Fixed placeholder sometimes rendering on the succeeding widget instead.

Nui: textedit(): Fixed range event triggering too often or with wrong values.

Nui: Added demo code for spreadsheet UI.

Nui: Fixed “list” widget not showing a vertical scrollbar in AUTO mode.

Premium Modules

Tyrants of the Moonsea: Fixed ship's cabin navigation map occasionally disabling erroneously.

New Script Commands