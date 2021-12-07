Update v0.75

Fixing more bugs. This has a big one in it that probably affects your save.

There was a issue that caused any shop upgrades to not be saved. Because of this, after saving and loading, the projects and shop upgrade amount would be out of sync, causing you to miss out on higher level items and the kitchen. I've fixed the saving/loading bug, but saves older than this update will persist with the issue.

I plan to retroactively fix this, but it will take a bit more work and I wanted to get these fixes out asap. So if this is affecting you, you can start a new file or if you don't care too much, just give it some time for me to fix fully.

Changelog: