Update v0.75

Fixing more bugs. This has a big one in it that probably affects your save.
There was a issue that caused any shop upgrades to not be saved. Because of this, after saving and loading, the projects and shop upgrade amount would be out of sync, causing you to miss out on higher level items and the kitchen. I've fixed the saving/loading bug, but saves older than this update will persist with the issue.
I plan to retroactively fix this, but it will take a bit more work and I wanted to get these fixes out asap. So if this is affecting you, you can start a new file or if you don't care too much, just give it some time for me to fix fully.
Changelog:
- Fixed saving/loading issue around shop upgrades
- Reworked bestiary lists to fix issue that soft-locked the game on the last 6 dungeons
- Defeating bosses > dungeon 50 will now reward the correct HP and MP
- Bosses all now show the warning sign and play boss music
- Slight ability adjustments in preparation for overhaul, shouldn't be noticeable
