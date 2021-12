Hey Friends,

We finally implement our first Rougelite feature to the game.

Now you can collect keys from bosses.

With these keys, you can level up the heroes for your next runs.

There are currently 5 levels for each heroes.

More is coming;

New items,

New buildings,

World events, quests,

And of course new chapter to the story.

So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish

Murat Karakaş

Coding Ape Games