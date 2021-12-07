Army Update 0.6

Army

Army is here and will try to stop you from destroying the city!

New AI

I have created new AI for both flying and ground units. They will attack not only you but other Kaijus too. Some units will also comment on what is happening in game(This is only for testing if you guys like it I will add more) Helis and airplanes will fly away from you if you try to close range to them.

New models

All new models for different unit types. More unit types in the future.

Other changes include new VFX, SFX, changes to destruction and bug fixes.

Hope you like it and have fun! Thank you for support!