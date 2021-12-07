Pre-Beta 0.7.7 Hotfix

Vikings!

Thanks to your feedback, we have discovered one major bug that has appeared in the game with the latest patch.

The fix arrived along with some other game improvements:

Fixed constant short freezes.

As you may have noticed since the last patch, from time to time the player character freeze while moving. We found out the reason and improved the new part of AI logic added in the last patch. It should now play smoothly.

Fixed cases where the arrow was not visible in the hands of the bot.

Fixed sometimes the number of arrows was shown incorrectly after looting bots.

Fixed with a two-handed axe lost stamina too quickly and stopped attacking.

Fixed dead bots keep breathing.

Fixed missing arrow whistle sound during flight.

Some bugs like tower with two stairs can occur due to conflict with temporary / saved files of previous VALHALL versions on your PC.

If you meet an issue:

delete all game saves here: C:|Users|YourName|AppData|Local|VALHALL.

uninstall the game through Steam

delete manually game folder in your Steam folder

Skål!

Blackrose Arts