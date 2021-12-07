Update 177: Companies - Released!

Hello everyone,

Today, we're glad to be bringing you Update 177: Companies to War of Rights!

The main feature of the update, as the name implies, is the introduction of companies to the infantry regiments of the game, offering better organization options available for the players to make use of. This is going to be especially helpful at bigger player counts which we're in the process of working towards (more about this within the next few weeks).

Please note: The companies introduced in this update are not tied to the player companies of the online company tool available on our website but rather a means of offering groups within each regiment.

In order to better support higher player counts in the future, each infantry regiment has been divided up into two companies: Co. A and Co. B. Each company has the same class restrictions as the regiments used to have.

The company letter will now be shown above the player nametag of players in your regiment, allowing for companies to being able to easier maintain cohesion.

The company that you're a part of will now be shown in the lower right corner of the screen when pressing T.

Regiments currently featuring two battleflags will now have 1 unique flag tied to Co. A and the other to Co. B. Regiments with one battle flag will be using identical flags in both companies.

Added musicians to the victory screens.

Updates to the at the ready turn animation.

Updated a few fence models.

Various minor prop work within the house prefabs.

Remade the backend of the main menu for more reliability.

Added the first iteration of the credits to the main menu.

Improved the performance of all trees and tents.

Improved the smoke of small arms.

Remade the server auto restart functionality and made the servers always restart at 5 AM, their local time. Admins and developers will now also be able to postpone an autorestart if needed.

Optimized the giblets created by direct artillery impact in order to drastically improve client performance on artillery heavy skirmish areas.

The admin menu is now enterable via "Server Settings" in the in-game escape menu.

That's it for now - we look forward to be seeing you all in-game.

Until then, have a good one!