Version 1.7.0: New Galleon Ship, Conquistador DLC & more!

We hope you are all doing well on these cold days. However, If you are in need of some warmth, than the nice and sun bathed islands of Blazing Sails are ready for you with today's big update.

The time has finally come to set sail on one of the most iconic vessels of the pirate era. The galleon! A massive ship that only the bravest pirate crews dared take a prize.

In today's big update you'll be able to start sailing this monster together with up to 10 pirates.

New ship: The Galleon

The galleon is the largest ship in the game. It can be fully customized like any other ship in the main menu. However, currently it's only available in the conquest game mode.

The gun deck



The captain's cabin which grants access to the balcony



The lower deck



In terms of ship stats the galleon has a slow turn speed, slow acceleration, medium speed and 18 cannons.

Galleon cannons

The cannons on the galleon are a special type of cannon that can only be fired once before they overheat. After a short while an overheated cannon will be cooled down and ready to be fired again.

Here's some more interesting Galleon statistics for you: The galleon has a whopping 18 cannons, 2 swivel cannons, 3 masts, 7 sails, 6 decks, a balcony, a captain's quarter and a beak head. It's unlike any of the other ships in the game.

A wise pirate once said; with great power comes great.. destruction! So put on your best sea-legs (or peg legs) and crew up with 9 other pirates to fire off a devastating broadside and claim victory in our newly adjusted conquest gamemode.

Conquest Changes

The new conquest (now called Galleon Conquest) is currently the only mode that includes the galleon and with that in mind we altered it a bit. Spawns are now much closer to the islands making it easier to retaliate and recapture flags. There is now only one random flag active at a time but after having captured it for a period of time it will switch to another random flag. So you'll have to stay mobile and get ready to move as soon as the flag is switched.

The galleon plays a vital role as it is a mobile spawn platform. But bringing about destruction upon the enemy galleon will deplete enemy tickets with a significant amount as well. So the choice is yours to fight for control over the flag or sink the enemy, or both!

Conquistador Pack DLC

With the galleon ship sailing around raining down volleys of cannonballs also comes a fearsome army of conquerors wearing armor plates. Introducing the Conquistador DLC.

This awesome collection of armor and helmets will surely turn you into a killing machine. Spread fear among the battlefield with one of 5 material and color variations including both open and closed helmet designs!

Buy it here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1815620/Blazing_Sails__Conquistador_Pack/

Further game improvements

We've also included a few more improvements in this update such as a revised spawn selection screen for BR with improved knife animation, new sound effects and a big circle highlighting the different selectable clusters.

And also a new ship selector in the main menu to make it even easier to select your favorite ship before going into battle.

Finally we've of course also included some bug fixes and other tweaks as per usual.

So..

There's a lot to check out. Time to dust of that cutlass and get out there pirate! Yarrr!!!!

Patch notes

New Ship Type Galleon:

Galleon ship type has been added to the game (can be customized in main menu but currently only available in conquest)

Conquest tweaks:

Galleon made available in conquest (other ships disabled for now)

Flag now automatically swaps to a random other flag when a certain amount of tickets has been drained from enemy team

Ships spawn now much closer to the islands

Conquest server names adjusted (removed experimental and now called Galleon Conquest)

Quality of life:

Spectator cam now also uses proper field of view and updates live when changed in options

Sound tweaks:

Mortar sound tweaked a bit to sound more different from normal cannons

UI improvements:

BR spawn selection improved with cluster circles and new knife drop animations and sound effects

Main menu ship selector now 3 buttons for faster ship selecting and more polished look

Bug fixes:

Jumping into the water while teleporting no longer hides amulet

Going out of the water while teleporting no longer hides the amulet

Fixed a bug that caused cannons not to be loadable first time you use one until you switch ammo

