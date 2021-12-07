LOVE 3 - 1.0.1

I'm proud to share that LOVE 3 is finally released! I've worked hard on this game for the last year and a half, and thanks to the help of James Bennett and the folks at Screenwave Games, I think we've made the best LOVE yet.

Once you play through the game, I hope you'll consider leaving a Steam Review, as that's one of the most helpful things you can do for an indie developer like me post-release. Speaking of post-release, while I'll be fixing bugs (like the li'l ones found below), I've also got plans for a number of features that I'm working on. So stay tuned!

And as always, if you find any issues with the game, please report them to the Bug Report thread in the Steam Community.

If you want to hang out with other players, we've got a dedicated Discord for all of my games.

LOVE 3 v1.0.1

Bug Fixes

• Fixed an issue where you could softlock yourself on Level 13

• Fixed an issue where the pause menu could crash the game

• Fixed an issue where the pause menu pointer could hilariously scroll off the menu

• Results Screen Level 14 Secret Calculation Fixed

• Results Screen Level 16 Secret Calculation Fixed

• Results Screen Level 21 Secret Calculation Fixed

Feature Update:

• Enabled a Steam Input Default Configuration, so PS4/PS5/Switch Pro Controllers should now work by default