iRacing 2022 Season 1 has the green flag! This major season release adds a pair of new touring cars, the Honda Civic Type R and the Hyundai Elantra N TC, as well as the Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance racing machine. The iRacing horizon has expanded to include Scotland’s Knockhill Racing Circuit, Watkins Glen International has been fully re-built with brand new 2021 scan data, and the Porsche Experience Center at the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg is open for business with four new track configurations! iRacing also adds a new tire scuffing visual effect, and a “Ready to Race!” button to help everyone get back to the action even faster. Our AI Drivers have been busy training up on three new vehicles and NINETEEN new track configurations, and they’re ready to give you a run for the gold. Welcome to iRacing 2022 Season 1!

Season highlights include:

Honda Civic Type R

Hyundai Elantra N TC

Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance

Knockhill Racing Circuit

Watkins Glen International (Fully re-scanned and re-built for 2021)

Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg - 4 New Track Configurations for the Porsche Experience Center

Tire Scuffing Visual Effect

New “Ready to Race!” Button in the Simulator

New Damage Model has been enabled on the Dirt Street Stock, Honda Civic Type R

Hyundai Elantra N TC, and the Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance

AI Racing for THREE New Cars (Dallara IR18, Honda Civic Type R, Hyundai Elantra N TC)

AI Racing at NINETEEN New Track Configurations (Charlotte Motor Speedway - All 6 Non-Rallycross Road Configs, Homestead Miami Speedway - Indy Oval, Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Oval and IndyCar Oval, Knockhill Racing Circuit - All 4 Road Configs, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway - Oval, Watkins Glen International - All 4 Configs, World Wide Technology Raceway - Oval)

Find the full 2022 Season 1 Release details on our forums here:

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/12796/2022-season-1-release-notes-2021-12-07-01/