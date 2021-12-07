Energized Update Now Live!

Howdy Folks!

I’m super excited to announce that the Energized update is now live! This update focuses primarily on surface content with the addition of new visuals, power generation and more. This update also includes various tweaks, balances and bug fixes. A huge thank you to everyone who provided feedback during the Experimental and Test Build versions.

This update took longer than originally planned as updating the planet map visuals was rather time intensive. Moving forward from this update I’ll be focusing on some smaller updates to keep the content flowing. For now, though, let’s take a look at what is included in the Energized update!

Planet Map Visuals



The planet map artwork has been completely overhauled with new visuals for terrain, oceans, rivers, shore lines and flora. The most noticeable change is that the terrain has visual elevation and better blending between tiles. The planet map data has not changed so loading up and existing save file will show the planet map with these new visuals.

Planet Map Power



New power generation and distribution structures can now be researched and constructed. This also means that some surface side buildings now require power to function. Power can flow between your underground facility and the surface by connecting surface side power generators to the primary facility.

Misc

Three new original music tracks have been added to provide more variation. There have been various tweaks and changes under the hood including updating to Unity Engine version 2019 and migrating to .net 4.x.

The discovery and guide section formatting has been updated to look a bit better and provide better consistency between sections.

There is a lot of additional tweaks, changes and fixes so be sure to check out the release notes below for the complete list.

Thank you all for the amazing support!

Release Notes

Planet Map Visuals

Updated look of terrain

Updated look of water and shorelines

Updated look of rivers

River biome now reduces movement speed

Updated or replaced most biome tile textures

Updated or replaced biome detail artwork(flora)

Added new biome detail artwork

Added depth of field post processing effect

Tweaked existing post processing effects

Updated look of display modes

Unexplored tiles now have a new look

Mountains no longer have visual height if unexplored

Elevation info refactored to better match new visual tile height

Tile depth info now has a different icon than elevation

Can now zoom in/out using camera zoom keyboard shortcuts

Vehicles will now take shorter paths through planet tiles where applicable

Optimized planet surface camera calculations. This should result in some improved performance.

Planet Map Structures

Added Wind Turbines

Added Solar Panel

Added Power Poles

Added Surface Power research

UI Tweaks

Updated header of discovery section content

Updated header of guide section content

Updated formatting for guide section content

Updated several entries in guide section

Balancing

Reduced build cost of vehicle bay

Standing Lamp and Wall Light power consumption reduced from 5 to 4

Night Stand power consumption reduced from 5 to 2

Improved Power Supply equipment bonus changed from 10% to 20% and recipe ingredients increased slightly

Advanced Power Supply equipment bonus changed from 25% to 40% and recipe ingredients increased slightly

Colonist Pathfinding

Added penalties to facility tiles to improve path finding

Colonists will now prefer to walk over hallway tiles when generating a path

Colonists are less likely to generate a path that goes through a door if applicable

Fixed: Colonist planning next mining target before current mining target tile has become walkable. This resulted in colonists either wandering aimlessly or bouncing between mining targets when attempting to ming a 1 tile wide tunnel.

Misc

Added 3 new original music tracks

Added guide section for surface power

Selecting a room floor a second time will select the underlying floor tile

Migrated Unity Engine to version 2019.4

Migrated to .net 4.x.

Modding

Added spawn_closet_match tag to GDPOI. When the POI is spawned it will attempt to spawn it at the closest matching tile from the facility.

Added spawn_natural tag to GDPOI. If false the POI will not automatically be spawned on the map. This allows for POIs to be spawned from stories and missions.

Updated various language strings including guide data to use CData tags

Language data gstr tags can now use CData tags to avoid having to escape formatting tags

Fixes