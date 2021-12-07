Shield and missiles update

Hi everyone,

As always thanks a lot for your feedback, it keeps us going on implementing the game and adding new features. We're working hard on every suggestion you gave us, some are more complex to make other are easyer, we'll do our best to add them all as we go forward with development.

SHIELD

A brand new companion for the fight against ADE.

You can activate it by holding the grab on your secondary hand. It defends you from anything dangerous in ARK-ADE. I can finally beat some levels in "deux ex cabinet" difficulty level now.

MISSILE

Still a work in progress, this new turret will shoot tracker missiles that will hunt you no matter what. We highly recommend to take them down instead of avoiding them as they'll come back for you! Shield here is a must have!

Better VFX

Mortar decal now working properly

Other minor bug fixes