Update 22: Happy Holidays!

Happy Holidays Champions!
Let us bring you something cheerful for the end of the year: the Winter Holidays Update!
New
- Winter Holidays decorations on maps
- Festive customization items
- Santa's Blessings (Laser Beamer skin)
- Snow Ball Pistol (Grenade Pistol skin)
- Candy Cane melee weapon
- Projectiles and explosions impulse settings fixed
Please note that this is limited time update and is planned to last only until early January.
We wish you a peaceful December and Happy Holidays!
