Grapple Tournament update for 8 December 2021

Update 22: Happy Holidays!

Happy Holidays Champions!

Let us bring you something cheerful for the end of the year: the Winter Holidays Update!

New

  • Winter Holidays decorations on maps
  • Festive customization items
  • Santa's Blessings (Laser Beamer skin)
  • Snow Ball Pistol (Grenade Pistol skin)
  • Candy Cane melee weapon
  • Projectiles and explosions impulse settings fixed

Please note that this is limited time update and is planned to last only until early January.

We wish you a peaceful December and Happy Holidays!

