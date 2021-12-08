Update 22: Happy Holidays!

Share · View all patches · Build 7842558 · Last edited 8 December 2021 – 15:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Happy Holidays Champions!

Let us bring you something cheerful for the end of the year: the Winter Holidays Update!

New

Winter Holidays decorations on maps

Festive customization items

Santa's Blessings (Laser Beamer skin)

Snow Ball Pistol (Grenade Pistol skin)

Candy Cane melee weapon

Projectiles and explosions impulse settings fixed

Please note that this is limited time update and is planned to last only until early January.

We wish you a peaceful December and Happy Holidays!

