Build 7842547 · 7 December 2021

SHOCKER

Medium creatures now die with 1 shot instead of 2;

UV LAMP

Black smoke is destroyed even faster;

Flies are destroyed even faster;

MEDSTATION

You can get new injector even faster

MAIN DOOR

The time of blocking the door by a monster has been reduced;

FLYING BLACK SMOKE

The time between repeated attacks is increased;

MONSTERS

Reduced the movement speed of the main monsters;