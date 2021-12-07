v0.5.0 - New NPC - Overseers

Hi all,

Just pushed out a new build with one new level in the Sector 2. It introduces a new NPC - Overseers.

These are literally the "eyes in the sky" that wander around. Once in a while they take fancy to one of your towers and decide to spoil it, by dumping some juicy creep on it. This inhibits the tower from functioning. But that's not an end for the tower. Any nearby tower can shoot the creep down and clean the spoiled tower. That will get it back in order and shooting at enemies again.

The overseers spawn from wells after certain number of enemies sacrifice themselves into it. So you can prevent the spawning of Overseers in the first place, if you choose to isolate the well from enemy access.

Can't wait to hear what you think about it. Give it a shot.

Some other things that were fixed:

A regression in Creep population algorithm was fixed. It was introduced in last build and went unnoticed. It must have led to some excessive creep in some levels. It's fixed in this build.

Camera movement is now smoother, thanks to switch to Unity's Cinemachine virtual cameras. I had them for a long time, but had disabled them because I didn't know how to get them working in Pause mode. I figured it out recently.

Cheers!