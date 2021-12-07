Update #67 now live!

Hello, friends. For a long time, the location of Scotland caused mixed opinions among players. The negative was caused by too bright colors of the location, low productivity, poor elaboration. I took into account all opinions and reworked this location. When creating, I used numerous photos of the area and videos, it seems to me that it turned out very similar to what exists in reality. And I hope that the highland Scottish lake with a cozy village on the shore will become your favorite fishing location

Technical:

A lot of work has been done to reduce the load on the video card, in this regard, all smoothing modes have been removed, except for one set by default. All VSYNC modes have been removed, a new "intelligent" system has been deployed instead to support a comfortable number of FPS without overloading your graphics card. The system interacts with both NVidia's G-Sync system and

with FreeSync from AMD. On older video cards that do not support these technologies, the system will try to produce the highest FPS. Please also take into account that if you have the "Maximum performance" option installed in your graphics card settings, then the system will not work correctly. It is better not to use this option of overclocking the video card, it can lead to overheating and premature aging of your hardware.

Interface:

Added search for a point on the map by coordinates

Added grouping by addressees in the mail window

A list of your friends' contacts has been added to the player search

Changing the color scheme and design of the interface

By popular demand, the old smartphone interface has been returned

Errors: