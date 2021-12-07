Update #67 now live!

Hello, friends. For a long time, the location of Scotland caused mixed opinions among players. The negative was caused by too bright colors of the location, low productivity, poor elaboration. I took into account all opinions and reworked this location. When creating, I used numerous photos of the area and videos, it seems to me that it turned out very similar to what exists in reality. And I hope that the highland Scottish lake with a cozy village on the shore will become your favorite fishing location
Technical:
A lot of work has been done to reduce the load on the video card, in this regard, all smoothing modes have been removed, except for one set by default. All VSYNC modes have been removed, a new "intelligent" system has been deployed instead to support a comfortable number of FPS without overloading your graphics card. The system interacts with both NVidia's G-Sync system and
with FreeSync from AMD. On older video cards that do not support these technologies, the system will try to produce the highest FPS. Please also take into account that if you have the "Maximum performance" option installed in your graphics card settings, then the system will not work correctly. It is better not to use this option of overclocking the video card, it can lead to overheating and premature aging of your hardware.
Interface:
- Added search for a point on the map by coordinates
- Added grouping by addressees in the mail window
- A list of your friends' contacts has been added to the player search
- Changing the color scheme and design of the interface
- By popular demand, the old smartphone interface has been returned
Errors:
- Fixed inability to invest a club skill point
- Fixed the inability to pick up an item from the mail at low resolutions
- Fixed water traces of bait in the air
- Correction of smartphone icon irregularities
Changed files in this update