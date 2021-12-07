Patch 0.13.2 New Class! The Defender!

Hello! Another new class, the defender! (bronze armor) A class with great survivability that will make you an invincible wall!
1 - Boar's blessing "Grants life bonus and life regeneration"
2 - Boar's Impact "Dash and project monsters"
3 - Defender's Burst "Each hit you take or inflict charges the gauge which will define the power and the radius of the blow. DMG dealt by this skill is increased by 3% of Max HP."
4 - Absolute Barrier "Grants an invincibility shield for 2 sec. The shield breaks on hit."
Changelog 0.13.2.0
Adds:
- New class: Defender (bronze armor), with 4 new skills:
- Boar's Impact
- Absolute Barrier
- Defender's Burst
- Boar's Blessing
- More graphics options for lighting / shadows
Changes:
- OpenGL version displayed on the titlescreen
- glsl_120 or glsl_140 shaders are automatically selected depending on OpenGL version
- You can force glsl version 120 in config.ini with 'force_glsl120=true' in graphics
- Added an option to change the target type of a monster in config files
Fix:
- Some blocks are transparent to directional lights
- The crystal don't regen your life if a wisp is near
- Grenades velocity problem in multiplayer
That's all for today, thank you for your support and do not hesitate to talk with us on our discord!
http://discord.gg/planetcentauri
