 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Planet Centauri update for 7 December 2021

Patch 0.13.2 New Class! The Defender!

Share · View all patches · Build 7842297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Another new class, the defender! (bronze armor) A class with great survivability that will make you an invincible wall!

1 - Boar's blessing "Grants life bonus and life regeneration"

2 - Boar's Impact "Dash and project monsters"

3 - Defender's Burst "Each hit you take or inflict charges the gauge which will define the power and the radius of the blow. DMG dealt by this skill is increased by 3% of Max HP."

4 - Absolute Barrier "Grants an invincibility shield for 2 sec. The shield breaks on hit."

Changelog 0.13.2.0

Adds:  
- New class: Defender (bronze armor), with 4 new skills:  
- Boar's Impact  
- Absolute Barrier  
- Defender's Burst  
- Boar's Blessing  
- More graphics options for lighting / shadows

Changes:  
- OpenGL version displayed on the titlescreen  
- glsl_120 or glsl_140 shaders are automatically selected depending on OpenGL version  
- You can force glsl version 120 in config.ini with 'force_glsl120=true' in graphics  
- Added an option to change the target type of a monster in config files

Fix:  
- Some blocks are transparent to directional lights  
- The crystal don't regen your life if a wisp is near  
- Grenades velocity problem in multiplayer

That's all for today, thank you for your support and do not hesitate to talk with us on our discord!

http://discord.gg/planetcentauri

Changed files in this update

Planet Centauri Content Depot 385381
  • Loading history…
Planet Centauri Windows Depot 385382
  • Loading history…
Planet Centauri Linux64 Depot 385383
  • Loading history…
Planet Centauri Mac OS X Depot 385384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.