Patch 0.13.2 New Class! The Defender!

Hello! Another new class, the defender! (bronze armor) A class with great survivability that will make you an invincible wall!

1 - Boar's blessing "Grants life bonus and life regeneration"

2 - Boar's Impact "Dash and project monsters"



3 - Defender's Burst "Each hit you take or inflict charges the gauge which will define the power and the radius of the blow. DMG dealt by this skill is increased by 3% of Max HP."



4 - Absolute Barrier "Grants an invincibility shield for 2 sec. The shield breaks on hit."



Changelog 0.13.2.0 Adds: - New class: Defender (bronze armor), with 4 new skills: - Boar's Impact - Absolute Barrier - Defender's Burst - Boar's Blessing - More graphics options for lighting / shadows Changes: - OpenGL version displayed on the titlescreen - glsl_120 or glsl_140 shaders are automatically selected depending on OpenGL version - You can force glsl version 120 in config.ini with 'force_glsl120=true' in graphics - Added an option to change the target type of a monster in config files Fix: - Some blocks are transparent to directional lights - The crystal don't regen your life if a wisp is near - Grenades velocity problem in multiplayer

That's all for today, thank you for your support and do not hesitate to talk with us on our discord!

http://discord.gg/planetcentauri