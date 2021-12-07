Update 0.10.11: New Year

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Please note that the servers will be temporarily unavailable due to the release of an update. The schedule is available below.

Maintenance times are tentative and subject to change. Please accept our apologies for any inconveniences.

[table][tr][td]

Asia[/url]**

[/td][td]

09.12.2021 05:00—08:00 UTC+8[/td][td]

2021-12-08 21:00—23:59 UTC[/td]

[/tr][tr][td]

CIS(Ru)[/url]**

[/td][td]

08.12.2021 05:00—10:00 MSK (UTC+3)[/td][td]

2021-12-08 02:00—07:00 UTC[/td]

[/tr][tr][td]

EU[/url]**

[/td][td]

09.12.2021 06:00—09:00 CET (UTC+1)[/td][td]

2021-12-09 05:00—08:00 UTC[/td]

[/tr][tr][td]

NA[/url]**

[/td][td]

08.12.2021 02:00 AM—05:00 AM PT (UTC–8)[/td][td]

2021-12-08 10:00—13:00 UTC[/td][/tr][/table]

The new update will go live some time after it's been downloaded because the client and server sides are updated separately. While the client begins to update immediately, it takes time for the servers to be updated across all regions.

If there are problems with downloading or launching the update—please perform files integrity check.

steam://validate/552990

Subtitles can be enabled in the video player separately.

YouTube

The following new features await you in Update 0.10.11:

The new Scottish Clydebank Dockyard, where you can build [b][b]IX Marlborough[/b][/b].

Marlborough[/b][/b]. The New Year's Night event, a festive collection, and other festive activities.

The new German battleships leaving Early Access.

Visual and technical improvements.

Let's dive into the details of these and other changes!

[table][tr][th]New Year Celebrations

Dockyard

German Battleships

Submarine Tweaks

Armory

Content Additions and Changes

Other Changes[/th][/tr][/table]

Read through this article carefully, and keep your eyes peeled for a gift! Share this article with your friends and Clanmates so they can arm themselves with all the essential info for this update!

[h1=new-year-celebrations][/h1]New Year Celebrations

Gifts

Start: Fri. 10 Dec. 06:00 CET (UTC+1)

End: Thu. 20 Jan. 06:00 CET (UTC+1)

A free Santa's Gift container will be available for you on the main page in the Armory. You can also claim another Santa's Gift container in the in-game Premium Shop.

The Armory and Premium Shop are also offering bundles with three types of Santa's Gift containers. In these festive containers, you'll find Doubloons, Coal, days of Warships Premium Account, camouflages, signals, or even one of 134 ships. You have specific chances to obtain rare ships, as well as Tier X ships.

Battle performance bonuses

Receive traditional New Year battle performance bonuses—"Snowflakes"—playing all of your Tier V ships and higher.

The bonus for combat results can be obtained by either scoring the first victory or earning 300 base XP playing a ship. Depending on the ship tier, you'll receive:

Tier V–VII ships: 750 Coal

Coal Tier VIII–IX ships: 75 Steel

Steel Tier X ships: 1 New Year Certificate

[expand style=more] [/expand]

New Year Certificates are a special temporary resource that you can exchange for festive Santa's Gift, Santa's Big Gift, and Santa's Mega Gift containers during Update 0.10.11.

You can get one Santa's Gift container in exchange for 1 New Year Certificate.

New Year Certificate. You can get one Santa's Big Gift container in exchange for 3 New Year Certificates.

New Year Certificates. You can get one Santa's Mega Gift container in exchange for 5 New Year Certificates.

You'll be able to take advantage of festive battle performance bonuses until the end of Update 0.10.11. You can blow a Snowflake off each ship once in battles of any type, except for Training Battles.

With the release of Update 0.11.0, each remaining New Year certificate will be exchanged for one Santa's Gift container.

_[h3]Exchange limit

_[/h3]

If the exchange limit of 100 unopened containers is exceeded, the Santa's Gift containers you receive will not be opened automatically. This means that you can store more than 100 containers. However, due to the technical specifics of containers received after the exchange limit, the subsequent opening of a Santa's Gift container or any other container that you receive will lead to all Santa's Gift containers that exceed the unopened container limit being opened.

Let's say you have 100 unopened containers and 4 New Year Certificates at the end of the update cycle, for example. With the release of Update 0.11.0, your remaining 4 New Year certificates will be exchanged for four Santa's Gift containers, and these will not be opened automatically. Thus, you'll have 104 unopened containers. If you then open one Santa's Gift container or receive a More Resources container, any other Santa's Gift containers in your possession that exceed the limit will be opened automatically.

New Year's Night

One of the primary features of our New Year celebrations is a temporary event called New Year's Night. Magic stars brought three snow giants to life, and those snow giants now have the responsibility to prepare the festive celebrations. Each star entrusted its snow giant an errand in preparation for the celebrations. Help them contribute to the celebration!

The New Year's Night event is similar to the Aircraft Bureaus Rivalry and Battle of the Beasts events but with some small interface tweaks—we've updated the tooltips on the team selection screen and above the mission cards.

[expand style=more] [/expand]

Event rules

The event starts 2 weeks after the release of the update and runs until the end of Update 0.10.11. It is divided into four stages, with each stage running for 1 week.

Once each week, you can choose one of three teams named after the magic stars: Modus, Sertum, or Munera. During the event, you need to complete personal missions that are issued daily to all participants. The missions can be completed throughout the day in Random, Co-op, and Ranked Battles. Completing the missions will advance you through personal and team progress bars and unlock rewards.

Each team offers different unique rewards such as themed Commanders—the snow giants with 6 skill points—and [b][b]V Omaha[/b][/b], [b][b]V Jaguar[/b][/b], or [b][b]V Conte di Cavour[/b][/b] in the Snow and Stars permanent camouflage. The first time you earn a unique reward from any team, you will also receive the New Year's Night achievement.

Other rewards include a new temporary resource— Star Tokens, Christmas and New Year in the Navy collection containers, and New Year Sky expendable camouflages.

You can receive up to 600 Star Tokens for taking part in the event. Apart from that, you can obtain up to 300 Star Tokens in exchange for Credits in the Armory, or alternatively, you can also purchase them with Doubloons.

[expand style=more] [/expand]

Full details of the New Year's Night event will be revealed in a dedicated article.

The Christmas and New Year in the Navy Collection



The festive collection is dedicated to New Year and Christmas traditions in the navy. It consists of four pages, with six elements on each. The reward for completing each page is 1 day of Warships Premium Account. The reward for completing the entire collection is a Santa’s Big Gift container.



Collection elements drop only from Christmas and New Year in the Navy containers.



These containers can be obtained by participating in the New Year's Night event and in exchange for Star Tokens in the Armory. You can receive a total of:

Up to 28 containers in the New Year's Night event

Up to 40 containers for Star Tokens received in the New Year's Night event

Up to 20 containers for Star Tokens purchased with Credits

The exchange rate for duplicates is 4:1.

In a future update, the Christmas and New Year in the Navy containers will be added to the Armory and be available in exchange for Coal.

New Year Fleet

In Update 0.10.11, five themed groups of the New Year Navy combat missions will become available. To complete them, you need to obtain [b][b]VI Repulse[/b][/b], which is one of the rewards at the Dockyard.

The reward for completing the first group is the New Year permanent camouflage for Tier VIII ships. Completing groups two, three, and four will earn you [b][b]VI Weser[/b][/b], [b][b]VI Fubuki[/b][/b], and [b][b]VI Izmail[/b][/b], respectively, all in the Snow and Stars permanent camouflage. The ships also come with Commanders with 6 skill points. The reward for completing the last combat mission group is [b][b]VI Kijkduin[/b][/b] in the Snow and Stars permanent camouflage and festive Dutch Commander Sinterklaas with 10 skill points.

[expand style=more] [/expand]

All five combat mission groups will become available at the same time, 2 weeks after the event starts. The first combat mission group can only be completed playing [b][b]VI Repulse[/b][/b].

Details about the mission completion criteria will be available in the game client.

To mark the celebrations, we've updated the Port of London.

[expand style=more] [/expand] ---

[h1=dockyard][/h1]Dockyard

Update 0.10.11 offers you the opportunity to start building a new ship. [b][b]IX Marlborough[/b][/b] is based on a 1947 project with some of the design solutions borrowed from the Vanguard-class and King George V-class ships. Her primary feature is extensive but not particularly accurate artillery consisting of sixteen 356 mm guns housed in four turrets. While the battleship's armor is rather mediocre, this is compensated for by low detectability and numerous main battery guns that fire quite rapidly for her type and have a decent firing range.

[expand style=more] [/expand]

While constructing [b][b]IX Marlborough[/b][/b], you can also obtain the famous [b][b]III Dreadnought[/b][/b] and a new ship, [b][b]VI Repulse[/b][/b]—one of the Renown-class battleships that fought during the First and Second World Wars. The ship is armed with six 381 mm guns housed in three turrets. The guns have a good reach and decent accuracy, and they reload quickly for a battleship. Repulse enjoys high speed and a large HP pool, but she is relatively poorly armored.







We'll provide you more details on building of [b][b]IX Marlborough[/b][/b] in a separate dedicated article.

[h1=submarine-tweaks][/h1]Submarine Tweaks

The torpedo homing mechanics have been updated:

At the maximum launch distance, they will home in strictly on the impact point of a sonar ping without considering the target lead.

As the distance to the target decreases, torpedoes will home in with a gradually increasing lead—up to 50%. After reaching half the launch distance, torpedoes will home in strictly on the lead point.

At the same time, just like before, torpedoes stop homing when they are within a certain distance of their target.

This change will allow torpedoes to home in on their targets in a more natural way and reduce the frequency of situations where homing torpedoes launched in the proximity of islands at ships highlighted with a sonar ping would hit the land. Moreover, it will be somewhat easier for the target itself to dodge homing torpedoes because removing the sonar ping effect no longer affects the accuracy of torpedoes.

The Hydrophone now becomes available some time after each battle begins. Unlike main battery guns or torpedo launchers, the time that the Hydrophone takes to prepare for battle is longer than its reload time.

This change will reduce the impact of submarines on the gameplay on enemy submarines at the beginning of each battle and allow them to occupy a more advantageous tactical position without being detected by the Hydrophone at the very start of the battle.

Other Changes

Added an underwater torpedo reticle.

You can enter Training Battles playing submarines on maps that feature the underwater world.

Added the indication of additional dive capacity depletion for a detected enemy submarine.

Added information about the additional dive capacity depletion of detected submarines to the post-battle statistics screen.

Added new tips for submarines when they launch sonar pings at a target: "The ping will be dispersed"—if the target has the Damage Control Party or Fast Damage Control Team consumable active. "Insufficient time for torpedoes to acquire the target"—if the target is too close for torpedoes to home in.

The ship status screen that is brought up by pressing H now displays the ship's detectability from a submarine that is at the operational or periscope depths, as well as when the ship is inside a smoke screen.

Added the ability to switch to torpedo launchers from Sonar by pressing 3 for all submarines.

[expand style=more] [/expand] ---

[h1=armory][/h1]Armory

Coupons

Four single-use coupons for the "Ships for Doubloons" category, which grant 10%, 15%, 20%, and 25% discounts, have been added to the Armory.

Coupons will become available: Thu. 23 Dec. 06:00 CET (UTC+1)

Coupons valid through: Sat. 08 Jan. 06:00 CET (UTC+1)

Free random bundles

Be on the lookout for Christmas Preparations free random bundles in the Armory. Among them, you can expect to find 4x Santa's Gift containers, Doubloons, days of Warships Premium Account, festive camouflages, and Coal.



A total of 18 bundles will be available until the end of Update 0.10.11, so you can skip more than 3 weeks and still be able to collect all the rewards.

You can obtain only one bundle each day.

Other content

We have added a Dutch Commander—Klaas Janssen—available in exchange for 35,000 Coal. The Commander has two improved skills:

For destroyers, cruisers, and battleships—Demolition Expert: +1.5% to the chances of setting a target on fire when hitting it with HE shells (by default: +1%).

to the chances of setting a target on fire when hitting it with HE shells (by default: +1%). For cruisers and battleships—Focus Fire Training: +35% to AA damage in the priority sector (by default: +25%).

Added a German Destroyers container, available in exchange for 2,000 Coal. We have also changed the contents of the container.

Each German Destroyers container now includes:

An element of the same-name collection

1x "Black, White, Red" camouflage

3x signals of the same type (Zulu, Equal Speed Charlie London, Papa Papa, or Zulu Hotel) or 1,500 Elite Commander XP

When the update goes live, the contents of all German Destroyers containers that are currently in players' possession will be updated as well.

[h1=content-additions-and-changes][/h1]Content Additions and Changes

The update brings the following items to the game:

Japanese Castle permanent camouflage for [b][b]VI Fusō[/b][/b].

Fusō[/b][/b]. "A Good Cause" commemorative flag and patch.

New Year Constellation commemorative flag.

Early Morning and For Valiant Service expendable camouflages. Visually, these are identical to the Rising and For Meritorious Service camouflages, but provide a different set of bonuses.

[expand style=more] [/expand]

_[h3]Bonuses provided by the camouflages

_[/h3]

−3% to the ship's detectability range by sea

to the ship's detectability range by sea +4% to the dispersion of shells fired by enemies at your ship

to the dispersion of shells fired by enemies at your ship +100% XP per battle

XP per battle +75% Commander XP per battle

Commander XP per battle +50% Free XP per battle

Free XP per battle +50% Credits per battle

Details on how to obtain these in-game items will be announced later.

We have added new ships that can drop from Supercontainers and Steam Supercontainers.

The armor layout of [b][b]VIII Pobeda[/b][/b] has been updated to accommodate the new technology we touched upon in detail in our article about Update 0.10.9.

With future updates, we'll continue reworking ships to gradually accommodate the new armor protection system.

[h1=other-changes][/h1]Other Changes

Sound presets

Players now have access to a selection of sound presets in the Game Settings. By switching between those presets, you can quickly adjust the audio image of the game to your preferences at any moment.

Available sound presets:

Standard: Default sound settings.

Cinematic: Sound effects are brought to the foreground; the sound is more vivid and saturated.

Simple: The volume of sound effects is reduced; additional sounds and highly distracting audio effects are disabled. This setting will help focus your attention on in-game notifications.

Night: The settings are optimized for playing at low and medium volumes and the dynamic range is reduced. At the same time, all effects and notifications are preserved.

Custom: Gives you the ability to set up the game sound yourself using the fine-tuning sliders.

Each sound preset is based on the following:

Varying loudness of different groups of sounds.

Varying audio frequency corrections.

Enabling or disabling certain sounds.

Varying dynamic characteristics.

None of the presets, except Custom, offer any fine-tuning capabilities, and you can only adjust the general volume settings. This, however, will let you immerse yourself in the various audio options we've added to the game.

Sound presets can be selected in the Game Settings. The Standard preset is active by default. Any preconfigured sound settings will not be reset with the release of the update. Instead, the Custom option will be enabled.

Ranked Battles Season extension

To avoid a long break between the current and following seasons of Ranked Battles, the Fifth Season will be extended for an extra 2-week long Sprint.

Updated Season completion time: Thu. 17 Feb. 01:00 CET (UTC+1)

Changes to Co-op Battles and bot behavior

We've updated the templates for the matchmaker and the behavior of AI-controlled bots in Co-op Battles.

The matchmaker start template used for battles of Tier VI and above includes a maximum of three battleships and three destroyers per team. If the waiting time of the first player in the queue for battle exceeds 25 seconds, the maximum allowed number of battleships and destroyers per team changes to four.

We have excluded the possibility of matching battles with five battleships or five destroyers per team for all battle tiers.

Bots will now fire at targets more accurately.

These changes will provide for better balance in team lineups in Co-op Battles while also making the behavior of bots more realistic.

Changes to the ship purchasing process

We've changed the screen transition sequence after purchasing a ship: Now, when purchasing a new ship from the Tech Tree, you will be taken to the ship demonstration screen. From there, you can navigate to the Equipment tab, to the Port, or back to the Tech Tree.

Ships can now be purchased from the ship viewing window. Added the "To Tech Tree" button to the ship viewing window.



Thank you for being an attentive reader! Click "Collect Your Gift" to claim 1 day of Warships Premium Account. The day of Warships Premium Account will start immediately after you click the button.

[table][tr][th][h3=button]Asia[/h3][/th][th]

[/th]

[/tr][tr][th]

CIS(Ru)

[/th][th]

[/th]

[/tr][tr][th]

EU

[/th][th]

[/th]

[/tr][tr][th]

NA

[/th][th]

[/th][/tr][/table]

You can claim your reward before: Mon. 17 Jan. 14:00 CET (UTC+1)

Other changes and improvements