v0.12 Patch Notes

Hello Fellow Romans!

It's been 3 days since Ephesus was released! We are committed to continuing to improve the Ephesus until we give you the best experience. That's why we're listening to your feedback and continuing to fix the issues with the patches and hot fixes. Also we're adding new features and visuals for you to enjoy!

Day 2 Patch Notes:

Quest UI has organized. Now it's more understandable and exit button added

Stable UI is redesigned

Roadmap UI is fixed. You're not going to stuck in that window anymore!

Minimap ledgers redesigned and new areas added as a mark

Building area and grocer added to map

You can see Gregorios on the map now

Pass through the walls bugs are fixed

Intereactive barrels added to town center for you to loot. (You can loot some items through the town, we're planning to add some valuable stuff to the barrels in the future updates)

New statues added to Ephesus town center

Enviromental design works done, Agora bugs are fixed

New NPCs added to Hippodrome and Tavern

Some areas added to get out of waters (Some players who suffered from this bug can swim freely now!)

Areas for collecting stone, flax and branch are organized (Now you can collect them from the forests located in town)

Roads are redesigned around the map

Ludus area (which is located in building area) is organized and roads become more visible

Map optimization improvements made

Water performance improvements are done for optimization

NavMesh fixes added to patch

New quest NPCs added to map

Drowning above water bug fixed

Rain and thunder sound volume's are decreased

Hunger and thirst depletion slowed down

Sprint stamina drain decreased

Roadmap problem in COOP mode fixed (Now you can close the roadmap UI in COOP mode)

We're working really hard for you to enjoy from Ephesus. So we're waiting for your comments, feedback and advises to improve ourselves. Thank you for believing and trusting us! Ephesus will come to a much better place with your feedback.

As you know we're working on localization for many languages. In our first major update we will be add a second language. Which language would you prefer first? Please vote it from the link down below;

https://strawpoll.com/6qyr441ex