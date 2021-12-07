v0.12 Patch Notes

Hello Fellow Romans!
It's been 3 days since Ephesus was released! We are committed to continuing to improve the Ephesus until we give you the best experience. That's why we're listening to your feedback and continuing to fix the issues with the patches and hot fixes. Also we're adding new features and visuals for you to enjoy!
Day 2 Patch Notes:
- Quest UI has organized. Now it's more understandable and exit button added
- Stable UI is redesigned
- Roadmap UI is fixed. You're not going to stuck in that window anymore!
- Minimap ledgers redesigned and new areas added as a mark
- Building area and grocer added to map
- You can see Gregorios on the map now
- Pass through the walls bugs are fixed
- Intereactive barrels added to town center for you to loot. (You can loot some items through the town, we're planning to add some valuable stuff to the barrels in the future updates)
- New statues added to Ephesus town center
- Enviromental design works done, Agora bugs are fixed
- New NPCs added to Hippodrome and Tavern
- Some areas added to get out of waters (Some players who suffered from this bug can swim freely now!)
- Areas for collecting stone, flax and branch are organized (Now you can collect them from the forests located in town)
- Roads are redesigned around the map
- Ludus area (which is located in building area) is organized and roads become more visible
- Map optimization improvements made
- Water performance improvements are done for optimization
- NavMesh fixes added to patch
- New quest NPCs added to map
- Drowning above water bug fixed
- Rain and thunder sound volume's are decreased
- Hunger and thirst depletion slowed down
- Sprint stamina drain decreased
- Roadmap problem in COOP mode fixed (Now you can close the roadmap UI in COOP mode)
We're working really hard for you to enjoy from Ephesus. So we're waiting for your comments, feedback and advises to improve ourselves. Thank you for believing and trusting us! Ephesus will come to a much better place with your feedback.
As you know we're working on localization for many languages. In our first major update we will be add a second language. Which language would you prefer first? Please vote it from the link down below;
Changed files in this update